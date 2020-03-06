Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensors Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2025

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) integrates mechanical and electrical components which has the ability to sense, control and actuate on macro scale. Micro-Electromechanical Systems ranges from micrometers to millimeters which are fabricated using integrated circuit batch processing techniques. MEMS consists of two major components namely the micro sensors and micro actuators. The MEMS sensors measures information from a surrounding environment and outputs an electronic signal proportional to the measured parameter. This signal is then fed to micro actuators which performs the defined function.

MEMS sensors are, an integrated part of the micro electromechanical systems and are developed and supplied either with the entire system or individually as a component. The MEMS technology utilizes expertise from multiple industrial domains from mechanical engineering to packaging technology. MEMS sensors find applications in most of the industries including the automotive, electronics and communication, healthcare and defense. The MEMS sensors have become an integral part of some of the well-known appliances, devices and systems in our day-to-day life including biosensors, accelerometers for airbag sensors, blood pressure sensors, inkjet printer heads, read/write heads, computer disk drive, projection display chips, micro-valves and optical switches.

One of the prominent factor supporting the growth of MEMS sensors market is the small size of these systems. Micro electromechanical systems can be integrated on-chip. Moreover, the micro sensors can be mass manufactured at lower manufacturing cost and still can deliver improved reliability. These factors are driving the growth of MEMS sensors market and are expected to elevate the growth rate during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the Micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors market can be segmented into mechanical, thermal, chemical, radiant, magnetic, electrical and others. The end-use industry segment of the micro electromechanical systems sensors market can be bifurcated into electronics and telecommunication, defense and aerospace, healthcare, automotive, energy and power, and others.

Geographically, the micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The countries in developed regions such as North America and Europe are focusing on increasing the integration of micro electromechanical systems into critical applications such as healthcare, aerospace and defense. The micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors market is expected to witness prominent growth in these regions owing to the increasing investments in MEMS research and development activities for technological advancements. Furthermore, the micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa with the developments in defense, aerospace and healthcare industries.

The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The countries such as China, India and Singapore are anticipated to dominate the micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors market in this region. Moreover, owing to the investments in the research and development for the healthcare segment in the Middle East and Africa region, especially in gulf countries. For instance, micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors market in Middle East and Africa is expected to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Some of the key players involved in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors market includes AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc., Alps Electric Co., Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Analog Devices, Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Epson Europe Electronics GmbH, Gems Sensors & Controls, Infineon Technologies AG, Invensense, Inc., MEMSIC, Inc., Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rohm Co., Ltd., Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd, Stmicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments, Inc.