Mobile Middleware Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players and Future Scenario Up To 2025

Mobile middleware are software solutions used for connecting different types of systems, programs, and applications in a mobile phone. Mobile middleware is similar to most middleware and aims at hiding the complexities of the mobile environment. It also allows for better development of mobile application, better integration of mobile computing, and faster device to device interaction. Mobile middleware solutions aid in connecting devices to hardware, in both types of mobile development types, namely native and HTML. This allows developers to reduce redundancy as the same back end logic can be reapplied for multiple mobile devices, without the need to develop back ends for each separate device. Mobile middleware offers different forms of transparencies to hide the complexities of mobile environments. This includes transparencies such as location, allowing different applications to exchange data from diverse locations, operating systems, and transport protocol among others. To function effectively, mobile middleware utilizes services such as messaging, resource discovery, transaction, storage services, and directory. The mobile environment has several critical environments, such as disparate platforms, limited bandwidths and constrained memory among others, which are simplified and made easier through mobile middleware. Owing to the rising demand for mobile middleware, several vendors of such solutions are offering development services to their customers.

The market for mobile middleware is primarily being driven by the growing volume of mobile applications. Most companies, plying trade in the service industry, are developing mobile applications for their company, owing to the proven effectiveness of application based marketing, leading to growing demand for mobile applications globally. Such demand for applications has been promoting the demand for mobile middleware solutions and services.

Additionally, growing demand for mobile applications for the workforce and increasing usage of mobile phones have been leading to growing demand for business user workforce applications. Such applications offer the user with high mobility options, coupled with faster turnaround time and security. Hence, there is a huge growth in demand for such applications. This in turn has been promoting the market for mobile middleware. Furthermore, the growing demand for integration of enterprise application across mobile devices, coupled with presence of diverse mobile platforms and devices has also been positively impacting the market for mobile middleware, globally. However, concerns related to security and compatibility has been restraining the growth of the market to some extent. Considering the growing demand for integration platform as a service and increasing demand for business to business integration, the market for mobile middleware is expected to offer several growth opportunities during the forecast period.

On the basis of architecture, the market for mobile middleware has been segmented into software and services. The software segment has been further segmented into application management, mobile application development platform, device management and others. The services segment is further segmented into development services, consulting services, and training services. By end use verticals, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, telecommunications, utilities and others. The market for mobile middleware has been segmented on the basis region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America was the dominant market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

There are a large number of companies who are active in the mobile middleware market, and who follow different strategies for growth and maintaining its competitiveness. Major companies in the mobile middleware market are IBM Corporation (The U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S.), Oracle Corporation (The U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Company (The U.S.), TIBCO Software, Inc. (The U.S.), Unisys Corporation (The U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), and Open Text Corporation (Canada) among various others.

