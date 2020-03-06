Multicore Processors Market to Witness Astonishing Growth and Developments 2017- 2025

Multicore processors are generally a single processor which contains numerous cores on a chip. These cores are mainly the functional units, typically made up of computation units and caches. Such multiple cores on a single chip replicates the performance of a single faster processor. However the individual cores on a multicore processor don’t operate as faster as the single-core processors, but they enhance overall performance through handling more tasks in parallel.

Multicore processors performance can be observed by understanding the process in which single core and multicore processor executes program. Multicore processors run multiple tasks in parallel at the same time, where each of the task will be executed through a parallel separate core, thus fueling the performance. Due to the ability of executing programs in parallel for improving overall performance, multicore processors are also energy efficient and consumes low power. Such USPs are driving growth in the global multicore processors market.

Multicore processors can be built through integrating multiple dies on a single chip. The cores of the multicore processor helps in implementing inter core communication methods by sharing memory. However rising demand for faster computing devices, and growing demand for high functional computers are the major factors boosting the global multicore processors market. Along with these, rising various complexities of computer applications combined with increasing demand for better performance further boosts the development of multicore processors, which in turn is propelling the global multicore processors market. Apart from this, high penetration of the internet worldwide, and rapid growth of automation in various industries are also fueling demand in the global multicore processors market.

Processors present in a computing device read and execute the instructions provided by a program. The processing units present inside them, also known as cores, are primarily responsible for executing such programs. Multi-core processors possess more than one processing unit. A single processor with multiple cores can run separate program instructions in each core simultaneously, which leads to parallel computing, increased speed, and enhanced functionality of the device. The improvement in performance also depends on the software algorithms used and cannot be achieved merely by utilizing a multi-core processor. This processor can be manufactured by integrating multiple dies on a single chip or by integrating the cores on to a single chip multi-processor (CMP), also known as integrated circuit (IC) die. The cores of a multi-core processor may implement inter core communication methods through shared memory and may or may not share caches, depending on the designer who is designing the multi-core processor. Bus topology, ring topology and cross bar topology are some of the commonly utilized network topologies, which are utilized for connecting the cores. The cores are dissimilar in heterogeneous multi-core systems, such as in big LITTLE of ARM Holdings, while homogeneous multi-core systems have identical cores. Multi-core processors can have different architectures and has wide application areas. They can be utilized for embedded systems, digital signal processing (DSP) and in graphics processing unit (GPU) among others.

The multi-core processors market is growing at a fast pace globally, primarily driven by the growing demand for faster computing devices having higher functionality. The growing complexity of computer applications, coupled with growing demand for better performance, led to the development of multiple cores in processors. Previous generation processors were unable to handle such performance demands effectively. Also such processors had heat dissipation issues. In multi-core processors, the program execution is divided onto the different cores, leading to better performance and capability to perform different tasks simultaneously. Such capability successfully met the growing demand for faster and better performing devices. Advanced multi-core processors are designed to meet future demands for performance also. This in turn has been boosting their application, across different devices, globally. Additionally, the complexity of devices has been growing at a tremendous pace, coupled with the functions performed by such devices. This increases the amount of heat being generated by such devices, coupled with increased power consumption. The increased heat can easily lead to malfunctioning of the device. Multi-core processors are designed to dissipate heat in an effective manner and also have better power efficiency. Such properties, coupled with higher functionality, have been boosting the demand for multi-core processors, across the globe. Furthermore, the number of computing device users has been growing at a fast pace globally. This has been facilitated by the higher penetration of the internet across emerging countries and growth of automation across different verticals. Such factors have been further boosting the application of multi-core processors, thus positively impacting the global market. However, the economic volatility of several developed nations and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry are some of the restraining factors of this market. The multi-core processors market is expected to receive high growth opportunities, during the forecast period, considering the growing demand for computing devices.

On the basis of end use verticals, the multi-core processors market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, energy, healthcare and others. In terms of region, the market has been distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The major companies of the multi-core processors market are Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (The U.S.), ARM Holdings, PLC (The U.K.), and Broadcom Corporation (The U.S.) among various others.

