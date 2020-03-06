Neuromorphic Chip Market – Trends and Opportunity will Staggering at 19.1% CAGR,

The neuromorphic computing is executed on hardware by threshold switches, transistors and oxide based memristors. Neuromorphic chips are the amalgamation of memristors and transistors deployed over a silicon fabrication chip, which assists to lessen memory consumption in real time manner. Moreover, neuromorphic chips are the digital and analog very large scale integration (VLSI) system which performs as neural systems models. Implementation of neuromorphic chip is likely to increase scalability, performance and sensitivity of machines.

The neuromorphic chip market is driven primarily due to the increasing demand of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a machine learning technology that provides the skill to machines to learn with partial programming. This involves the advancement of computer programs and machines which are competent enough to update themselves when being exposed to real time data.

Moreover, an innovation in the field of miniaturization of integrated circuits has increased the scope of applications for neuromorphic chip. The neuromorphic chips are small and scalable enough to get easily implemented in different end use products. Rising demand of neuromorphic chip in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is driving the growth of the market. The chips are likely being planted in large supercomputers to enhance the speed of machine learning along with some other neural network-based computations.

Growth of neuromorphic chip market is hindered due to high cost associated in manufacturing of such chips. Manufacturer faces different tribulations in integrating biological synapses in to a minute hardware which requires just a single micron of space.

Complexities in hardware designing are also major restraining factors in this market. The complicated neuromorphic synapses are difficult to implement in hardware. As of 2015, in developing countries, developments in the field of neuromorphic computing have negatively affected due to lack of availability of technological resources and lack of availability of competent infrastructure.

Increasing Adoption of Automation to Expand Growth Opportunities for Neuromorphic Chip Market

The growth of the neuromorphic chips market is due to its rising application in various sectors such as defense and aerospace, Internet of things, and many others. The rising automation in various sectors is also opening new opportunities for the growth of this market. In addition to that, optimum usage of memory, higher speed, and less power consumption are other growth factors asserting market growth. Another growth factor is the increasing demand for brain-like computing across various industry verticals, which is likely to expand the demand for neuromorphic chips in the near future.

