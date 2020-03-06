Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Introduction

Plasticizers are the chemicals added to polymers to soften the hard and brittle plastic to flexible and soft material thereby improving the toughness of the material. PVC accounts for more than 80% of the overall plasticizers consumption. Traditionally, the phthalate plasticizers were the most commonly used plasticizers across a number of applications but owing to the human health risks and environmental concerns regarding the toxic substances present in such plasticizers, the use of non-phthalate plasticizers is projected to grow significantly.

The non-phthalate plasticizers are mainly used for sensitive applications such as food contact, medial and toys primarily and things that involve close human contact majorly toys and childcare applications. Non-phthalate plasticizers are effective alternative to the traditional/conventional plasticizers which are toxic in nature and are harmful for direct human contact.

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Dynamics

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Drivers

One of the major factor driving the growth of global non-phthalate plasticizer market is the increasing government regulations banning the use of conventional plasticizers which are toxic in nature. The conventional plasticizers are reported to be carcinogenic in nature as a result there has been significant demand for non-phthalate plasticizers.

The increasing demand for PVC products across a number of industrial, residential and commercial applications has in turn led to the growth of global non phthalate plasticizers market.

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Restraints

The major factor restraining the growth of the global phthalate plasticizers market is the higher cost associated with the use of non-phthalate plasticizers as compared to the traditional plasticizers.

Rising raw material prices such as adipic acid is also a major concern for the manufacturers which is impeding the growth of the global non phthalate plasticizers market

Moreover, lack of awareness about the harm caused by the use of phthalate plasticizers in many regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is also a major factor restraining the growth of the market

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Trends

One of the major trend observed in the global non phthalate plasticizer market is that the manufacturers are focusing on the development of non-phthalate plasticizer that can withstand higher temperature and abrasion resistance. As a part of the business strategy and to win an edge over the other players in the market, manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and development of new products with improved properties and characteristics that can be used for tailored specific applications.

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Segmentation

The global market for Non- Phthalate Plasticizers can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region

On the basis of product type the global non phthalate plasticizers market can be segmented as:

Adipates

Terephthalates

Trimellitates

Epoxies

Benzoates

Aliphatics

On the basis of application, the global non phthalate plasticizers market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Wire Cables

Adhesives and sealants

Flooring and wall covering

Food contact applications (Such as cling film, tubing, cover seals, cap closures, crown caps, artificial wine corks)

Toys and childcare products

Sports and leisure products (Such as gymnastic balls, exercise mats, seat cushions, massage balls and rolls, Shoes, balls

Medical devices (Such as tubing for enteral feeding hemodialysis, respiratory tubing, catheters, gloves, breathing masks, blood bags

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Regional Outlook

The global non phthalate plasticizers is dominated by Asia Pacific region. The region has seen an increase in demand for non-phthalate plasticizer owing to the rapid growth of construction industry in the region. Moreover, other end use industries are also anticipated to have positive impact on the Asia Pacific non phthalate plasticizer market. North America and Europe are also anticipated to show significant demand for non-phthalate plasticizer owing to the stringent regulations prohibiting the use of traditional phthalate plasticizers. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa have shown a moderate demand for non-phthalate plasticizers as compared to other regions. Japan is also projected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of non-phthalate plasticizers.

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Non-Phthalate plasticizers market are:

BASF SE

Lanxess

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Oxea GmbH

UPC Group

Teknor Apex

EXTRUFLEX UK

Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd.

