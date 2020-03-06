Online Classified Ad Platform Market Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2025

Classified advertising is quite common as an advertising form among newspapers or online publications sold or distributed without any charges. Classified advertisements are cheaper than display advertisements and used across different businesses. Small messages are grouped together under specific headings such as automobiles and real estate in a separate section inside a newspaper or magazine. These relatively inexpensive advertisements are usually a single column-wide without the inclusion of any graphics and typeset by the printers or publishers of the publication. A number of other online services called aggregators crawl and aggregate classifieds from sources such as blogs and RSS feeds, as opposed to relying on manually submitted listings. Additionally, other companies provide online advertising services and tools to assist members to design online advertisements using professional templates. Post this, the company automatically distributes the finished advertisements to various online ad agencies and directories as part of its service, acting as an application service provider as well as a content delivery platforms. Online classified advertising is expanding rapidly, covering a broad range of advertisements related to both buying and selling of the products as well as services. These advertising platforms provide individuals with both free as well as paid versions of listings. Normal ads allow users to list products or services free of cost as compared to featured ads which charge a fee for the listings. The global online classified ad platform market has been segmented on the basis of models into the horizontal and vertical varieties. The market has been further divided by type into the normal and featured segments. Automobiles, electronics, real estate, and education are some of the major application areas for this market globally.

On the basis of geography, the global online classified ad platform market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Rapid increase in the application of print media and advertising has been a major driver for this market having a huge impact on the overall market demand. Moreover, nowadays a growing trend has been observed that focuses more on the social media for boosting the reach and demand of business. It has been observed that social media allows better reach along with higher scope of customization to develop advertisements as per the current market trends further acting as another important driver for the market. With these drivers boosting the market demand, there has also been certain restraints that have a negative impact on the overall demand. A few of these restraints include the shorter life span of online classified advertisements as well as the higher chances of people overlooking these advertisements that has posed challenges for the market growth. Considering all these factors, it is the advent of different apps as well as growth of online marketing platforms that is expected to provide various opportunities for this market in the upcoming years.

Geographically, North America as well as Europe formed some of the major regions for this market. Technological dependency, internet penetration as well as growth of online media platforms for marketing has been a few crucial drivers boosting the market demand. Asia Pacific is another major region also accounting one of the fastest growth for this market globally. Growing applications of online platforms to reach wider variety of customers as well as wider reach of internet has acted has a few major drivers pushing the market in Asia Pacific region. China, Japan, India and Korea among others formed a few major countries that has boosted the market demand.

Some of the key players that are operating in the global online classified ad platform market include eBay (U.S.), OLX (U.S.), Oodle (U.S.), Backpage (U.S.), PennySaver (U.S.) and

Locanto (Australia) among others.

