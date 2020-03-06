Optical Character Recognition Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

The global optical character recognition market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in optical character recognition market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the optical character recognition market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the optical character recognition market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Introduction and market definition chapter helps in understanding different technologies of optical character recognition along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Optical Character Recognition Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global optical character recognition market on the basis of type into software and service. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the optical character recognition market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Further, the optical character recognition software market is segmented into desktop based OCR, mobile based OCR, cloud based OCR and others (batch OCR, server based OCR etc.) The optical character recognition service market is classified into consulting, outsourcing and implementation & integration. Optical character recognition is also segmented on the basis of end-use into retail, government, BFSI, education, transport & logistics, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & Telecom and manufacturing.

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South American region includes Brazil and Rest of South America.

Global Optical Character Recognition Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the optical character recognition market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive optical character recognition market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the optical character recognition market’s growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the optical character recognition and its components. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the optical character recognition market which explains the participants of the value chain.

Some of the key players engaged in OCR market include ABBY Software Ltd., Anyline GmbH, Adobe Systems Incorporated, ATAPY Software, CCi Intelligence Co. Ltd., Creaceed S.P.R.L., Captricity, CVSION Technologies Inc., Exper-OCR Inc., Google Inc., I.R.I.S.S.A. (Canon), IBM Corporation, LEAD Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Paradatec, Inc., Prime Recognition Corporation, Ripcord Inc., Transym Computer Services Ltd., Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Black Ice Software LLC, SEAL Systems, Ricoh Group and Accusoft Corporation among others. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.