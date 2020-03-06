Organic Seeds Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2025

The landscape of agriculture across the globe include a variegated growing practice which can be abridged into three main categories i.e. organic, conventional and genetically engineered (transgenic or genetically modified). Organic seed is produced by adhering a set guidelines, which prohibit the use of synthetic products or chemicals. Conventional production of seeds includes the use of chemical herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. However, organic seeds are produced using biofertilizers, organic manure, and biopesticides, hence less chemical impact on the environment which is also, one of the most compelling reasons among consumers to choose organic products over the conventional products. Genetically modified crops are often in the discussion for their widespread adoption, majorly in commodity sectors, particularly in North America and Latin America region. However, the organic sector has grown meteorically over the past decade and was valued at around US$ 80 Bn dollars in 2015, while global agricultural land for organic increased from 11 million hectares in 1999 to 50.9 million hectares in 2015 which clearly reflects an increasing consumer demand for organic certified products across the globe. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware of the quality and safety of the food they eat. In addition, people are concerned about the negative effects of pesticides, fertilizers, and drugs on their health. Hence, organic agriculture is a viable solution to all these concerns, which has resulted in an escalating demand for organic seeds in the market and is anticipated to drive the growth of global organic seeds market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for healthier food products and beverages is becoming universal and is expected to create opportunities for players in the global organic seeds market. Ever-rising demand for food products with natural ingredients is expected to result in significantly high sales of organic products. Players operating in the organic seeds market are expected to leverage this opportunity during the forecast period. With the increasing recurrence of clean label product launches with organic labels by major food and beverage companies is steadily impelling the niche market of organic food products into the mainstream market and is anticipated to drive the growth of global organic seeds market over the forecast period. However, the weak infrastructure of regulatory bodies for organic farming concerning the coexistence of differing agricultural practices i.e. organic, conventional and genetically engineered, which can yield a contaminated crop is anticipated to restrain the growth of organic seeds market in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in Organic Seeds market include Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, Fedco Seeds, Fedco Seeds, Wild Garden Seeds, Rijk Zwaan, Navdanya, De Bolster, HILD Samen, Vitalis Organic Seeds, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Arnica Kwekerij, Territorial Seeds Company and other regional players.