Outage Management System Market 2019 Industry Share, Growth Factors by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Global Outage Management System Market Information by Type (Integrated OMS and Standalone OMS), End User (Public and Private Utilities) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Outage Management System Market Highlights

A computer system or an outage management systems used by operators of electric distribution systems to assist in restoration of power. It provides the capability to efficiently identify and resolve outages and to generate and report valuable historical information. Increasing demand of advanced outage management systems is accelerating the growth of the market. This system enhances public and worker safety, which is also boosting the demand of outage management systems market. Global outage management system market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.5.5% during the forecast period.

Industry Segmentation

The report has been analyzed based on types, applications, and regions.

On the basis of types, global outage management system market is segmented into integrated OMS and standalone OMS. Out of them, integrated OMS dominates the type segment of global outage management system market. Increasing spending in smart grid developments and up gradation and replacement of the existing transmission & distribution infrastructure are fueling the demand of integrated OMS type. OMS integrates with systems such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Distribution Automation (DA) System, Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Customer Information System (CIS), Interactive Voice Response System (IVR) and Geographic Information System (GIS) for outage management.

Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for the Outage Management System Market. Whereas, outage management system market expected to grow at fastest pace in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

On the basis of End Use, global outage management system market is segmented into Public and Private Utilities, among which public utility accounted the largest share of the end use segment mainly due to the provision of outage management systems at reasonable rates as compared to private utilities. It is expected to grow at significant pace during the forecast period.

Leading Players

The key players of Global Outage Management System Market report include- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Intergraph Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Control Systems Inc. (U.S.), CGI Group (Canada), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada) and S&C Electric Company (U.S).

