Paper Coating Compounds Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2025

Paper coating compounds are used to coat the paper to improve its properties such as appearance, glossiness, opacity, smoothness, and ink absorption. Paper Coating Compounds Market are various materials employed to coat on the paper base. Several chemicals such as calcium magnesium carbonate, silicate of magnesia, and alginic acid are used to manufacture Paper Coating Compounds Market Paper coating compounds protect the base paper from dirt and also it prevents it robust against wear and tear. Demand for paper coating compounds has been rising across the globe.Demand for paper coating compounds is driven by the rise in demand for these in end-user industries such as binding and corrugated boxes industries. covers and corrugated boxes. However, increase in usage of electronic gadgets such as smartphones, computers, e-books, and e-newspapers has adversely affected the usage of paper. This is expected to hamper the paper coating compounds market in the near future.

Based on end-use industries, the paper coating compounds market can be classified into binding industry, stationary industry, packaging industry, corrugated boxes industry, and others. Paper Coating Compounds Markets are used for various purposes such as office paper, packaging, stationery, boxes, wallpaper, and bookbinding. They are frequently used for newspaper inserts, magazines, catalogues, advertising materials, security papers, and converted paper products. Binding industry and corrugated boxes industry segments are anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

In terms of grade, the paper coating compounds market can be segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), Kaolin clay, SB latex, titanium dioxide, wax, starch, talc, and others. Each type of paper coating compounds mentioned has its own properties and applications. GCC constitutes the major share of the global paper coating compounds market due to its lower cost, efficient fiber substitution property, print saturation density, and low viscosity.

Kaolin clay and talc are widely used as fillers in coatings. These segments are estimated to expand at significant pace during the forecast period. SB latex and starch are used in binding industries.