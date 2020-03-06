Peroxyacetic Acid Industry: Overview, Size , Share, Growth, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Introduction

Peroxyacetic acid is also known as peracetic acid or PAA, is an organic compound having a formula of CH3CO3H which is a colorless and highly acidic liquid. Peroxyacetic acid is widely used in the application industries such as food, healthcare, water treatment, pulp & paper and others such as agriculture and laundry. Market Research Future predicts the market is projected to reach USD 1,092.5 million by 2027 with 7.11% CAGR during the review period of 2016-2027.

The global peroxyacetic acid market is completely driven by the rising in the use of applications areas such as food industries, healthcare industries, beverages industries, and others. The demand from these industries has resulted in increase in demand for peroxyacetic acid. The peroxyacetic acid has got approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration as a safe chemical and an antimicrobial to keep food hygiene for a longer period of time. This has helped the peroxyacetic acid to develop several new applications such as microbial disinfectants and food preservatives in a few years.

Geographically, Europe is one of the major revenue generators of peroxyacetic acid whereas APAC is the leading manufacturer however, for the manufacturers there will be an extreme opportunity to invest or increase the production capacity. China stands on the topmost position as producers which account the total of around 50% of the global market.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global peroxyacetic acid market primarily include Solvay Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Ecolab, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Promox S.P.A, Christeyns, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Peroxychem, Seitz GMBH, and others.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18875

Study Objectives of Peroxyacetic Acid Market:

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the peroxyacetic acid market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the peroxyacetic acid market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis, etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, by applications and its sub-segments.

> To provide an overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Target Audience

> Manufactures of end-use industry

> Raw material Suppliers

> Aftermarket suppliers

> Research Institute / Education Institute

> Potential Investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> In 2015, Europe had the largest share of 29% in the market and is expected to lead the market by 2027

> APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market, as China is one of the largest producers of peroxyacetic acid

> Growing application industries, rising population and government support are the major driving factors for peroxyacetic acid market

> Solvay Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Ecolab are the major vendors of peroxyacetic acid.

> By 2027, disinfectants are likely to have a market share of around 40%

Regional and Country Analysis of Peroxyacetic Acid Market

The Europe peroxyacetic acid market is poised to reach $XX billion in 2027, to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecasted period. North America and APAC will grow at a CAGR of approximately 58% and 7% respectively.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K

o Rest of Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> South America

> Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18875

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Usage Of Peroxyacetic Acid Over Other Biocides

4.2.2 Increasing Population Will Accelerate Food Demand

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Price Fluctation Of Raw Material

4.4 Mega Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Demand For Packaged Food

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18875

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]