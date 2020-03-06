Petrochemicals Market: 2019 Advanced Technology In- Depth Market Overview will boost considerable development prospects by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Petrochemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

LyondellBasell

BASF

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

DowDupont

Reliance Industries

Sabic

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips

Formosa Plastics

China National Petroluem Corporation

Exxonmobil

Ineos

Petrochemicals Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Butadiene

Xylenes

Toluene

By Polymer

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyester (PET)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Petrochemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Others



Petrochemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Petrochemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Petrochemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

