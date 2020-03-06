Petrochemicals Market: 2019 Advanced Technology In- Depth Market Overview will boost considerable development prospects by 2025
Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.
Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.
Global Petrochemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petrochemicals.
This report researches the worldwide Petrochemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Petrochemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Petrochemicals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Petrochemicals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
LyondellBasell
BASF
Total
Royal Dutch Shell
Sinopec
DowDupont
Reliance Industries
Sabic
British Petroleum
Chevron Phillips
Formosa Plastics
China National Petroluem Corporation
Exxonmobil
Ineos
Petrochemicals Breakdown Data by Type
By Type
Ethylene
Propylene
Benzene
Butadiene
Xylenes
Toluene
By Polymer
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyester (PET)
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
Petrochemicals Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Consumer Goods
Others
Petrochemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Petrochemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Petrochemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
