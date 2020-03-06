Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2018-2026

Global Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: Overview

Degenerative disc diseases are a growing cause of lower back pain. The rapid rise in the number of cases associated with degenerative disc diseases is attributable to a rise in the geriatric population across the globe. The root cause of degenerative diseases is loss of soluble proteins within the fluid contained in the disc, resulting in increased oncotic pressure and pain. Traditional treatments for degerative disc disease include surgeries such as spinal fusion, laminectomy, and foraminotomy. Dynamic stabilization is a minimally invasive surgery that is likely to replace traditional surgical methods. It is the future of spinal surgeries. New stabilization devices and surgical techniques are being introduced in the posterior dynamic stabilization market.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/posterior-dynamic-stabilization-market.html

Global Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: Key Trends

Major factors driving the posterior dynamic stabilization market are development of advanced designs, introduction of innovative stabilization devices such as pedicle screws and interspinous spacers, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products. Additionally, a rise in the number of elderly people living with one or more problems related to the functioning of the spine, expansion in the economy, and favorable reimbursement policies for minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. The population aged 65 years and above is anticipated increase rapidly in the next few years. According to the Journal of Aging Research, the geriatric population in the U.S. alone is expected to reach 87 million by 2050. However, high development costs, risk of implant failure, and increased chances of infection are some factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the next few years.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62742

Global Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: Segmentation

The posterior dynamic stabilization market can be segmented based on product, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the posterior dynamic stabilization market can be classified into posterior interspinous spacers, pedicle screws, and total facet replacement devices. The posterior interspinous spacers segment can be further divided into static interspinous spacers and dynamic interspinous spacers. Static spacers are non-compressible in nature, while the dynamic ones are compressible. Pedicle screws are small medical instruments that comprise metal screws and rods. They are used to provide extra support and strength to the vertebral fusion while it heals. Procedures using pedicle screws are performed under the guidance of the fluoroscopic imaging technique, which allows the precise implantation of stabilizing screws and rods. The pedicle screws segment can be further categorized into conical pedicle screws, cylindrical pedicle screws, and dual cored pedicle screws. The total facet replacement segment can be further classified in to total posterior arthroplasty systems and total facet arthroplasty systems. In terms of indication, the global posterior stabilization devices market can be classified in to degenerative disc diseases, spondylolisthesis, lumbar spinal stenosis, and others. The degenerative disc disease segment is likely to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global posterior dynamic stabilization market can be classified in to hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=62742

Global Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global posterior dynamic stabilization market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading region of the market, owing to the presence of a large base of geriatric population and rise in the prevalence of degenerative disc diseases. Moreover, a rise in the number of patients with arthritis in the U.S., high health care spending, rise in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in the region, and high adoption of advanced technologies by the population in the region are expected to drive the market North America. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to be propelled by a rise in the cases lumbar spinal stenosis and increase in the geriatric population. In addition, a rise in the adoption of technologically advanced products by surgeons and economic empowerment of emerging countries of Asia Pacific leading to an increase in the affordability of high-cost orthopedic procedures are expected to drive the market. Additionally, a rise in the number of sports-related injuries is anticipated to significantly contribute to market growth in emerging regions.

Global Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global posterior dynamic stabilization market include Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., Paradigm Spine (RTI Surgical), Zimmer Biomet, Vertiflex, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, CTL Medical Corporation, DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc., LDR Holding Corporation, Orthopeadic Implant Company, X-spine Systems, Inc., Z-medical GmbH & Co. KG, Alphatec Spine, Inc., and Auxein Medical.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com