Potassium heptadecanote Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The IUPAC name of potassium heptadecanoate is heptadecanoic acid. Potassium heptadecanoate has various synonyms such as heptadecanoic acid potassium salt (C17H33KO2). Heptadecanoic acid is a saturated fatty acid, and is also known as margaric acid (CH3(CH2)15COOH). Potassium heptadecanoate occurs as a component of fat and milk fat of ruminants. It does not occur in any natural vegetable or animal fat in much concentrations. Salts and esters of potassium heptadecanoate (heptadecanoic acid) are called heptadecanoates. Heptadecanoic acid (margaric acid) can also be used through the analysis of medium chain fatty acids from biomaterials such as seed oils and animal and plant oil.

Potassium heptadecanoates is primarily used in fatty acid from animal and plant oil or seed oil. Fatty acid is an unsaturated or saturated carboxylic acid, and is derived from triglycerides and phospholipids. It is said to be a vital source of fuel. As a source of fuel, several types of cell are use fatty acids. Fatty acids are also used in human nutrition, as deficit of fatty acids may lead to adverse biological effects in human body. Particularly brain, heart, and skeletal muscle are used fatty acids as a driving source. There are two types of fatty acids: those based on carbon bonds and length of free fatty acids. Fatty acids accounted for more than 40% of human fat, which is said to be unsaturated fatty acids. Fatty acids endure reactions similar to carboxylic acids such as esterification and acid base reactions.

The potassium heptadecanoate market has been segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the market has been divided into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints, varnishes, synthetic organic detergents, rubber compounding, insecticides, textile chemicals, plastic fabrication, pulp and paper products, synthetic rubber formulations, and others. Pharmaceuticals are used as inactive ingredients in the preparation of drugs and for lipid formulation. Complex lipids are used in the manufacture of soaps, cosmetics, emulsions, and fat liposomes. These are also used in personal hygiene products.

Rise in demand for personal and home care products in emerging economies in Latin America is expected to drive the potassium heptadecanoate market. Increase in demand for food and beverages in North America and Europe is also anticipated to boost market growth. On the other hand, occurrence of biological effects due to deficiency of fatty acids is estimated to hamper the potassium heptadecanoate market. Deficiency of fatty acid can lead to blood pressure problems, stroke, coronary artery disease, inflammation, etc.

Based on region, the potassium heptadecanoate market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key consumer and producer of potassium heptadecanoate. The market in the region is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Malaysia hold major share of the potassium heptadecanoate market in Asia Pacific. China accounts for more than 50% share of the market in Asia Pacific due to the high consumption of soaps and detergents in the country.

Europe also constitutes prominent share of consumption of potassium heptadecanoate. The market in the region is likely to expand at a moderate pace due to saturation, price fluctuation, and changes in trends. Demand for potassium heptadecanoate is moderate in North America; therefore, the market in the region is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period due to the presence of well-developed and established industries. Brazil holds key share of the market in Latin America. Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to account for prominent share of the potassium heptadecanoate market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is likely to expand moderately, due to the high imports mostly in Turkey.

Key players operating in the potassium heptadecanoate market are Chengdu HappySyn Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., 360 Reagent, Shanghai Yolne Chemical Co., Ltd., BePharm Ltd, BIOTREND Chemikalien GmbH, American Radiolabeled Chemicals, Inc., Angene International Limited, Lead Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., and Bide Pharmatech Ltd.

