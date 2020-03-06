Pregnancy Products Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

There are three categories of common skin conditions occurring during pregnancy: pre-existing, hormone-related changes, and pregnancy specific; most of these have been known to occur in the second and third trimester of pregnancy. Pre-existing skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and fungal infections may occur during pregnancy. Normal hormonal changes may result in benign skin conditions such as nail and hair changes, stretch marks, and hyperpigmentation. Pregnancy specific skin conditions include plaque of pregnancy and pruritic urticarial papules. Other commonly occurring issues during pregnancy and postpartum include stressed legs, itching, sore nipples, and sagging skin.

Several products are available in the U.S. to control and treat these conditions and these can be in the form of creams, balms, lotions, gels, and others. The major product segments covered in the report include toning/firming lotions, stretch mark minimizers, itching prevention creams, body-restructuring gels, breast creams, nipple protection creams, and stressed leg products.

The pregnancy products market in the U.S. stood at US$297.9 mn in 2016 and will reach US$439.2 mn by 2023, exhibiting a steady 5.70% CAGR from 2015 to 2023.

US Pregnancy Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the main factors driving the US pregnancy products market is the increase in fertility rate among the US population. And as the number of pregnancies rises over the coming years, the demand for pregnancy products is sure to grow. The demand for products to prevent, control, or treat conditions such as itching, stretch marks, and sagging of the skin has been consistently high in the US and this has ensured the steady growth of the pregnancy products market in the country. The market is also fueled by the rising impact of advertisements by players across different media – magazines, television, newspapers, and digital media. The rapid growth of e-commerce across the US and easy access to pregnancy products has further aided the market.

However, the safety of these pregnancy products is a major concern among users. For instance, orally administered retinoids are known to be teratogenic and may cause several birth defects such as nervous system defects, craniofacial defects, and heart defects. Retinoids is also found in lower concentration in creams and lotions. As a result, the adverse side effects of retinoids could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

US Pregnancy Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the U.S. market for pregnancy products is segmented into Western U.S., Southern U.S., Central U.S., and Northeastern U.S. Among these, the report states that the Southern part of the country, which comprises 16 states including Florida, Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, and Texas, is slated to grow at a strong pace over the coming years and will continue to hold a significant share in the pregnancy products market owing to a surge in pregnancies over the recent past and growing female population. High fertility rate, along with an alarming rise in teen pregnancies, is also slated to benefit the market for pregnancy products in Southern U.S.

In terms of volume, Northeastern US pregnancy products market is expected to expand at a strong growth rate during the course of the forecast period owing to greater disposable income of the people in states such as New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey. A well-organized distribution system, an increased number of retail outlets and supermarkets, and rising number of pregnant women are the main factors boosting the pregnancy products market in this part of the country.

Companies mentioned in the report

There are a number of large multinational as well as local players operating in the U.S. pregnancy products market. These include Nine Naturals, LLC, Mama Mio US Inc., Expanscience Laboratories, Inc., Novena Maternity, Clarins Group, and Noodle & Boo. The vendor landscape is moderately fragmented and companies have been experimenting with new and improved ingredients to gain greater attention from consumers and emerge as a strong contender in the pregnancy products market. Some companies are also targeting the luxury segment with the hopes of garnering a larger share in the U.S. market.