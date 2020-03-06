Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Trends and Emerging Progress Challenges 2018-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Progressing Cavity Pumps: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), 2018 to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Progressing Cavity Pumps market report [6 Year Forecast 2018-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Progressing Cavity Pumps market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Progressing Cavity Pumps industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The 2018 study has 211 pages, 80 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as progressing cavity pumps types include dosing pumps, flanged pumps, hopper pumps, food grade pumps, and immersion Pumps. The ability to meet demands for energy production is a key benefit. Conventional methods of crude oil recovery have been modified using he pumps to optimize production from existing reserves

Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

The offshore oil fields in northern Europe and the massive sand oilfields in the middle east and nearby are primary application users of Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems, supporting oil and gas pumping.

A $2.7 billion market for EMEA in 2017, the Progressing Cavity Pumps market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $5.97 billion by 2024, growing in the oil and gas segment to increase yields from existing wells and to develop new applications in other industries. With the world recognizing the continuing need to extract oil from ground from existing wells, the pumps are being put in place as demand technology.

Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Renewal of auctions is reactivating mature markets. Southern Europe is reactivating mature markets with auctions. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. Excluding China, the global market demand for installations is expected to increase by 8% from 36 GW in 2017 to 45 GW in 2020.

Companies Profiled

Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International plc, The Verder Group, GE Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Johstadt, Sulzer, Sydex, Borets, Bellin S.p.a, Nova rotors, Seepex, CSF, Varisco S.p.A., Gevelot PCM, Colfax Fluid Handling, Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH, Netzsch, Beinlich

Key Topics

Progressing Cavity Pumps

Progressing Cavity Pump Types

Dosing Pump

Flanged Pump

Hopper Pump

Food Grade

Immersion Pump

Progressing Cavity Pump Thermal Recovery

Electric Submersible Pump Systems

Fluid Handling Progressing Cavity Pumps

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Paper

Metering Technology

Foods & Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Rig Count

Geothermal Power

