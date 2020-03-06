Protective Packaging Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast To 2023

Summary

Protective Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Future Scope: By Product Type (Rigid Protective, Flexible Protective, And Foam Protective), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, And Others), Application (Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Goods, And Others), Function, And Region – Forecast To 2023

Protective Packaging Market Synopsis

Packaging is the covering of products in packages with the help of protective wrappings or other external covering, which provides protection, information, security, and other benefits. Boxes, bubble wrap, plastic, bags, cloth, and cartons are some of the common packaging materials. Product packaging has grown as an important part of sales and marketing operations. With online sales growing at a rate of 20% annually, the packaging is impacting brand image, as well as shipping costs. Innovative packaging solutions enhance brand value with internal packaging and demonstrates assurance to environmentally responsible packaging, coupled with minimizing the size and weight of the overall package for lower shipping costs.

Amazon (U.S.) has been leading the market with a total revenue of USD 107,006 million, as compared to eBay (U.S.) with total revenue of USD 8,592 million in 2015.

The continuous growth of the online shopping market is fueling the overall growth of the bubble wrap packaging market. The benefits of online shopping such as faster delivery, easier return policies, and free shipping, have made many customers switch from the traditional methods of shopping. Rapid growth in the electronics sector is ultimately driving the demand of the protective packaging. Today consumer electronics is the top selling category due to increase in the number of online electronics models. According to REED Electronic Research, a leading market information provider on the global electronics industry, in 2015, China has accounted for 38% of electronics equipment production in the global market.

Key Players

Packaging Corporation of America, Sealed Air Corporation, Protective Packaging Solutions, Smurfit Kappa Group, Pregis Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies LLC, Automated Packaging Systems Incorporated, Bayer AG, FP International, Cascades, IVEX Protective Packaging, BASF SE, Macfarlane Group, Universal Protective Packaging, Unisource Worldwide, Cellofoam North America Incorporated, and Ecovative Design LLC are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global protective packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Protective Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

Protective Packaging Market has seen significant growth in last few years due to its application across industries, cost efficient solution and sustainable packaging solutions. Sealed Air Corporation and Veritiv Corporation has been able to spread its operations across regions of North America, Europe, APAC and others, which has enabled them to acquire such a major share in the global bubble wrap packaging market. These companies under its protective packaging solutions offer extensive product line including bubble wrap packaging and generated revenue of USD 1,523.7 million and USD 2854.2 million respectively from the segment (Protective Packaging).

Global Protective Packaging Market – Segments

Global Protective Packaging Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Product Type: Comprises – Rigid Protective, Flexible Protective, and Foam Protective.

Segmentation By Material: Comprises – Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics, Plastics and others

Segmentation By Application : Comprises – Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Goods, and others

Segmentation By Function : Comprises – Flexible Cushioning, Insulation, Wrapping, Void-Fill, and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

