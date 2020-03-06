Robot Calibration Solutions Market – The Increasing Number of Robots, Especially In Manufacturing Industries Drives Demand

Robot calibration enhances the accuracy of robot positioning through software and other tools rather than by changing the design or the mechanical structure of the robot itself. Calibration plays a critical role in improving robots positioning accuracy. Robots, like other mechanical devices, can be affected by even a slight change, including a drift in position due to wear and tear of parts, dimensional change, component replacement, and calibration, resulting in loss of revenue especially in critical applications.

Thus, robot calibration solutions help in minimizing the risks due to the slight changes or drifts caused by the above mentioned factors in a robot system. Robot calibration solutions can be divided into two types: model based parametric calibration and model non parametric calibration. Inability of existing calibration systems to generalize across platforms and sensors, slow calibration times of the traditional calibration solutions, and lack of robustness are some of the major factors driving the demand for robot calibration solutions globally.

Robot calibration usually involves two phases: capture phase and calibration phase. The capture phase involves capturing data about calibration targets, and the calibration phase involves optimizing parameters of the system. Currently, robot calibration solutions play an important role not only in robot production but also in robot implementation and operation within computer integrated manufacturing or assembly systems. These solutions are being used for various functions including offline planned and simulated robot tasks, evaluating robot production, and monitoring robot components wear.

The major drivers helping the growth of the robot calibration solutions market include the increasing number of robots, especially in manufacturing industries worldwide. Growing investments in automation within industries, demand for robotics within SMEs in developing countries are some of the major drivers helping the growth of the robot calibration solutions market. However, high installation costs involved during the low volume production applications are some of the major restraints of the market

The global robot calibration solutions market can be categorized based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of component, the market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of hardware segment, the global robot calibration solutions market can further be bifurcated into portable and fixed. The services segment can be classified into installation services, integration services, and maintenance and support services. In terms of deployment type, the robot calibration solutions market can be classified into on premise and cloud based solutions.

In terms of enterprise size, the global robot calibration solutions market can be split into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on application, the robot calibration solutions market can be classified into programming compensation, temperature compensation, continuous TCP collaboration, and others.

Based on end-user industry, the global robot calibration solutions market can be segmented into individuals and enterprises. The enterprises segment can be further classified into aerospace, architecture and construction, automotive, defense, education, transportation & logistics, mining and metals, paper and pulp industry, healthcare, shipbuilding, manufacturing, and others. In terms of region, the global robot calibration solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.