Self-care Medical Devices Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025

Self-care Medical Devices Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Self-care Medical Devices industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Self-care Medical Devices market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Self-care medical devices are small portable electronic devices that measure and guide various parameters of a patient to maintain good health. These are used mostly by individual users and are also used in hospitals and other clinical settings.

The SMBG devices segment of the self-care devices market accounted for the largest market share. An increased incidence of diabetes in adults and children alike globally is driving the demand for more SMBG devices.

The global self-care medical care devices market will be dominated by the Americas with a market share of close to 42%. Factors fueling market growth are health issues like diabetes, respiratory disorders, incontinence among the elderly and other chronic illnesses.

The global Self-care Medical Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Self-care Medical Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Market size by Product

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Peritoneal Dialysis

Insulin Pumps

Body Temperature Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Holter Monitors

Other

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Family Care

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Self-care Medical Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Self-care Medical Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Self-care Medical Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Self-care Medical Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

