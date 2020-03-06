Smart Bottle Market On The Verge Of A Packaging Revolution | How Are Brands Facing This Sustainable Challenge

Smart bottles, the technologically advanced bottles that encompass wireless communication capabilities for connecting with computing devices such as smartphones or wearables and an artificial memory that helps provide alerts through display or sound system, are one of the most popular products in the world’s technology-obsessed circles. With applications presently spanning across the drinking water, pharmaceutical, and alcoholic beverages sectors, smart bottles are increasingly gaining traction and are observing vast developments in terms of innovation and technology advances.

Researchers from Transparency Market Research estimated that the global smart bottle market would reach US$258.8 mn by the end of forecast period in 2024. In 2016, the market earned US$88.8 mn. To achieve this figure, the market is likely to progress at healthy 14.3% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.

Application of smart bottle is largely seen in water bottle segment and it is expected to lead the global smart bottle market in the near future. In 2016, this segment held 56.4% share in the global market. The pharmaceutical bottles segment is projected to take the second position in the market. Regionally, North America is leading the global smart bottles market due to technological advancements taking in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most promising region for expanding smart bottles market, as several smart bottles manufacturers are investing in this region. Significant rise in e-commerce and growing acceptance for smart technologies and devices in Asia Pacific helped in drawing attention of global smart bottle manufacturers.

Growing awareness about maintain health and fitness and the role played by water in maintain health has boosted growth in the global smart bottle market. People nowadays are more conscious about the wellbeing and physical fitness and are now playing more emphasis on regular workouts and activities. Additionally, growing demand for advanced technologies in devices and even in bottles that helps user know about the amount of water intake has further expanded growth in the global smart bottle market.

Moreover, advancements taking place in the fields of materials and chemicals resulted in the development of Bisphenol A (BPA)-free polymer- Tritan, that is used for manufacturing the bottles is also projected benefit in the fueling growth in this market. Rising disposable income and high demand for fitness equipment has also fueled growth in the global smart bottle market.