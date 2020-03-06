Smart Locks Market – Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2016-2024

Smart locks – the lock technology consisting of locks that can be operated with the help of unconventional means such as remote control and provide the user with alerts and tracking data about who entered or left the locked premise, are increasing emerging as promising alternatives to conventional locks.

The market has expanded at a promising pace in the past few years, in tandem with the development of mobile computing devices and telecommunication networks. The rising focus and investments into smart city infrastructure have also increased massively aided overall development of the global smart locks market.

The report states that the global smart locks market will register a promising 18.3% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, rising to a valuation of US$1.01 bn by the end of 2024 from US$226.7 mn in 2015.

Deadbolts to Remain Ahead in Terms of Overall Demand

Smart locks have started finding increased usage and adoption in residential, commercial, government, and industrial establishments. While all these are considered to be lucrative end-use areas for the global smart locks market, the segment of commercial establishments is expected to remain the most lucrative in the next few years.

The vast rise in crime rate across the globe in the past years has remained imperative for the increased adoption of smart locks in the commercial sector and is likely to remain the key factor pushing ahead the adoption of smart locks in commercial settings in the next few years as well.

Of the key varieties of products available in the global smart locks market, the segments of deadbolts and lever/knobs are currently witnessing the most demand. Of these again, the segment of deadbolts accounts for the dominant share in the overall market, thanks to factors such as the low cost of installation and high durability of these products.

Asia Pacific to Accelerate Market Growth with Cost Efficiency and Technological Advancement

With the increasing prevalence of crime rates day by day, people all across the world are more concerned about safety and security at a personal level. The global smart lock market is being driven by factors like technological advancement and the rise in the number of crime rates. Moreover, the extensive usage of smartphone in the past few years have also fueled the smart lock market.

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global smart locks market is categorized into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. Currently the market is dominated by North America and Europe. However, Asia Pacific may be anticipated to witness a rapid growth due to the emerging market especially in the emerging nations of India, Japan, South Korea and China.

Smart Home Facilities to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market

Another important factor accelerating the development of smart locks market is the reduction in cloud infrastructure as well as mobile broadband cost. The increasing escalation of cost-efficient, technologically advanced, and smart mobile computing devices, IoT solutions, Mobile technologies around the world is likely to bring lucrative opportunities in the growth and development of the smart lock market in the world.

The global smart locks market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Locks Market by Product Type

Deadbolt

Lever/Knob

Global Smart Locks Market by Unlocking Mechanism

Keypad

Touch Screen

Touch to Open

App Based

Hybrid/Integrated

Global Smart Locks Market by Application

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Smart Locks Market by Region