Stock Clamshell Packaging Market- APEJ to Dominate in Terms of Value during the Forecast Period 2017 and 2026, observes TMR

Providing tight seal, clarity and custom packaging for various products, stock clamshell packaging is being used on a large scale. Manufacturers of hardware items, cell phone accessories, etc., are using the stock clamshell packaging on a large scale. Clamshell packaging historically has been more rectangular in shape, however, with the increasing demand for packaging various products, manufacturers are focusing on developing different shapes and sizes of stock clamshell packaging. Protecting product from damage, stock clamshell packaging is widely used in electronics, food industry, and packaging various consumer goods. Stock clamshell packaging manufacturers are also developing the product with the focus on providing convenience and ease of use. One of the benefits of stock clamshell packaging is that it is re-closable and reusable packaging solution, which makes it popular among manufacturers and customers.

With the increasing focus on protecting the environment, manufacturers are investing in the research and development to come up with the material solution that is eco-friendly and safe to be used for packaging various products. Clamshell packaging is also becoming cost-competitive, owing to the recycling efforts that helps in bringing the cost down. Stock clamshell packaging manufacturers are also moving towards sustainable packaging by using 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials. As stock clamshell packaging is increasingly being used in food packaging, regulatory bodies across various countries are introducing standards to ensure safety of materials used in packaging.

Key market players in the global stock clamshell packaging are VisiPak Inc., Honeywell International, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Constantia Flexibles, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Bemis Company, Dow Chemicals, and Amcor Limited.

Global Stock Clamshell Packaging to Witness Robust Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

As per the new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global stock clamshell packaging market is expected to witness robust growth, registering 6.3% CAGR during 2017-2026. The global stock clamshell packaging is also estimated to bring in US$ 7,316.5 million revenue by the end of 2026.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37418

The global stock clamshell packaging market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, material type, and region. The product type is further divided into trifold, quad-fold, and other product types. Quad-fold is expected to be the largest product type in the global stock clamshell packaging market during 2017-2026.

By material type, the market is segmented into Molded Fiber, Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), and Polyethylene (PE). Among the given material types, Polyethylene (PE) is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period.

By application, pharmaceuticals is expected to be among the largest users of the stock clamshell packaging throughout the forecast period.

APEJ to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the largest region in terms of value in the global stock clamshell market. Increasing number of brands selling products through e-commerce is fueling the demand for stock clamshell packaging in APEJ region. Growth in the pharmaceutical and electronics business in China and India is also resulting in the use of secure packaging. Also, entrance of big players in the developing countries is driving demand for stock clamshell packaging.