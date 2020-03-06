Thalassemia Treatment Market is Registering a Healthy 7.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2026

Thalassemia Treatment Market – Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global thalassemia treatment market. Large number of health care investors such as governments, social security funds, and insurance companies are struggling to meet the rising costs of medical treatments and research & development. Promising pipeline drugs and novel therapies, programs for increasing awareness about thalassemia, and rise in prevalence of thalassemia are the major drivers of the global thalassemia treatment market.

The global thalassemia treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment type and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises pipeline of thalassemia treatment by country/region, prevalent treatment regimens by country/region, and cost of treatment by region/country to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global thalassemia treatment market.

Based on treatment type, the global thalassemia treatment market has been segmented into blood transfusion, chelating therapy, bone marrow transplant, others (surgery, general medicines, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on available approved treatment procedure, cost-effectiveness, and preference for treatment by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Geographically, the global thalassemia treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, ASEAN countries, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global thalassemia treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include bluebird bio, Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Shire plc (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Incyte Corporation, Kiadis Pharma, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

