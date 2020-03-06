The Comprehensive scenario of Influenza Vaccines Market 2024 and top sellers AstraZeneca, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Altimmune, BionVax, FluGen, FOLIA BIOTECH, Genentech

Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots or flu jabs, are vaccines that protect against infection by Influenza viruses. A new version of the vaccine is developed twice a year, as the Influenza virus rapidly changes. While their effectiveness varies from year to year, most provide modest to high protection against influenza. The CDC estimates that vaccination against influenza reduces sickness, medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths. When an immunized worker does catch the flu, they are on average back at work a half day sooner. Vaccine effectiveness in those under two years old and over 65 years old remains unknown due to the low quality of the research. needs update][8][needs update] Vaccinating children may protect those around them.

Free Request Sample is Influenza Vaccines [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-58926

Key players profiled in the report AstraZeneca, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Altimmune, BionVax, FluGen, FOLIA BIOTECH, Genentech, Green Cross, Medicago, Moderna Therapeutics, Novavax, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, SK Chemicals, UNM Pharma, Vaccitech, Vaxart, Vaxine Pty, Visterra

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend yearly vaccination for nearly all people over the age of six months, especially those at high risk. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also recommends yearly vaccination of high risk groups. These groups include pregnant women, the elderly, children between six months and five years of age, those with other health problems, and those who work in healthcare.

The vaccines are generally safe. Fever occurs in five to ten percent of children vaccinated. Temporary muscle pains or feelings of tiredness may occur as well. In certain years, the vaccine has been linked to an increase in Guillain–Barré syndrome among older people at a rate of about one case per million doses. It should not be given to those with severe allergies to eggs or to previous versions of the vaccine. The vaccines come in both inactive and weakened viral forms. The inactive version should be used for those who are pregnant. They come in forms that are injected into a muscle, sprayed into the nose, or injected into the middle layer of the skin.

Inquire more about this Influenza Vaccines report https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-58926

Vaccination against influenza began in the 1930s with large scale availability in the United States beginning in 1945. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. The wholesale price in the developing world is about $5.25 USD per dose as of 2014.In the United States, it costs less than $25 USD as of 2015.

Table of Content:

“Global Influenza Vaccines Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Influenza Vaccines Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Influenza Vaccines Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Global Influenza Vaccines Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Global Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Global Influenza Vaccines Market Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Influenza Vaccines Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Influenza Vaccines Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Influenza Vaccines Market with Contact Information

Purchase this premium research [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-58926

This report guarantees that you will remain informed than your rivals and competition. With more than 150 tables and statistics examining the market, the analysis provides you a visual break down of their products, market pioneer’s, revenue predictions and sub-markets in addition to an investigation by 2025.