Thin Film Photovoltaic Market Development History, Business Growth, Applications, Future Prospects and Industry Analysis by 2023

Thin Film Photovoltaic Market Research report, by Material (Copper, and Aluminum) by Type (organic, Inorganic), by End-Use (residential, commercial, and industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW) – Forecast till 2023

Thin Film Photovoltaic Market Highlights

In recent times, solar power has witnessed the outcome of maximum opportunities on account of substantial geographical potential followed by stringent government policies, incentives, and promotion of clean energy generation. Strong concerns towards the emergence of solar power and high demand from the renewable energy industry will drive global thin film photovoltaic market share. The global thin-film photovoltaic market is set to grow from its current market value to expand by a CAGR of 28.36% by 2023, according to a new research report by Market Research Future.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Leading Players Analyzed are:

The major players operating in the market of global thin-film photovoltaics are Siemens AG (Germany), United Solar Energy (U.S.), Solar Cells Inc. (U.S.), Solarex MD (U.S.), Golden Photon Inc. (U.S.), ECD (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd (China). Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), JA solar Co. Ltd (China), Jinko Solar (China), ReneSola Co. Ltd (China),Kaneka Corporation (Japan) , and Trina Solar (China) are among others.

Top Factors Driving Global Thin Film Photovoltaic Market

The thin film photovoltaic technology witnessed minimal research activities since the 1980s. Post this period, it witnessed the constant advancement, in terms of manufacturing technology and materials used in the process. The success of solar photovoltaic has set advantageous gains as it is reliable for long-term electricity generation without any high maintenance costs.

The main concern regarding the high demand for solar power is the initial cost of photovoltaic cells. This cost incurred is a one-time investment as solar panels have a very negligible maintenance cost. Other concerns highlighting solar power is that it is an intermittent energy source, where a kind of distraction can be addressed by installing a battery storage system along with solar plants.

Increased demand for mass-production of energy owing to rapid urbanization and transition of conventional power to renewable energy may positively influence the market growth. On the same time, increasing electricity demand mainly from rural area among developing countries coupled with regulatory measures toward energy conservation will stimulate the thin film solar photovoltaic market size in the future. The developed countries, such as China, India, and South Korea are the significant requisitioners for the new energy growth due to substantial economic wealth and industrialization.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Market Segmentation

As per MRFR’s report, the global thin film photovoltaic market is segmented based on material, type, end-user, and region.

The material segment in the market includes amorphous silicon, and cadmium telluride, where amorphous silicon segment is leading in the global thin film photovoltaic market, owing to its global commercial availability.

The type-based segment in the market is fragmented as organic and inorganic, where organic segment accounts for the largest market share on account of materials such as donor and acceptor semiconducting organic composed in a photoactive layer that generates photocurrents. Thus, the organic photovoltaic has the capability to capture a massive amount of sunrays and convert it into electricity.

Based on end-user, the market of thin film photovoltaic has segments as residential, industrial, and commercial. Of these, the commercial sector is expected to lead the global thin film photovoltaic market, owing to the latest governmental policies and incentives at support.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Regional Industry Outlook

As reported in MRFR, the global thin film photovoltaic market has covered the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Of these, Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for solar inverter in the world so; there is an increased demand for energy due to the growing population in the region. Moreover, the rapidly growing economies in South Asian countries such as China, India, are considered as sunlight-rich countries, as China has average sunshine of more than 3500 hours per year, hence driving the market for thin-film photovoltaic with definite pull and it is projected to grow at an exceptionally high rate by 2023.

Besides China, India has plans to increase the energy generation through renewable to 175 GW up to 2022. Out of these, 100 GW is to be achieved through the solar power source. The government is supporting solar power through various incentives to equipment providers and solar plant setters.

