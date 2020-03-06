Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

UV disinfection system is an extremely environmentally friendly methodology to provide water, wastewater, process water, air and surface treatment.

The key driving factors for the market are cost effectiveness as compared to other new disinfection methods, new government initiatives for UV disinfection, concerns of emerging nations to provide safe drinking water, environmentally friendly disinfection system and the use of UV led in disinfection saves energy. However, there are some restraints such as low cost of conventional disinfectants such as chlorine, lack of treating the residuals by UV disinfection equipment and decline in the share of food & beverage and surface disinfection applications. The key opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market lie in healthcare & chemical industries for air treatment application and Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of the UN for water treatment.

EMEA is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing growth of water treatment market and stringent regulations that demand wastewater facilities to alter their disinfection techniques to improve safety levels will propel the markets growth prospects.

The Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market was valued at 1710 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6080 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

First Light Technologies

Greenway Water Technologies

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet



Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Below 8 GPM

8 GPM to 15 GPM

Above 15 GPM

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Process Water Treatment

Surface Disinfection



Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

