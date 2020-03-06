Global Uterine Tissue Removal Systems Market: Overview

Uterine tissue removal systems are used to remove uterine fibroids among women, as a part of gynecology procedures such as myomectomy, endometrial biopsy, and polypectomy. The Symphion Tissue Removal System manufactured by Boston Scientific Corporation includes a controller, hysteroscope, resecting device, and fluid management accessories which together help in management of uterine fibroids.

Global Uterine Tissue Removal Systems Market: Key Trends

The global uterine tissue removal systems market is driven by rise in prevalence of gynecology disorders such as uterine fibroids, surge in the number of surgical procedures in gynecology, and increase in importance of women’s health in developed and developing regions across the globe. Additionally, high demand for technologically advanced gynecology solutions in emerging markets in Asia Pacific offers significant opportunities in the global market.

Global Uterine Tissue Removal Systems Market: Segmentation

The global uterine tissue removal systems market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be classified into myomectomy, endometrial biopsy, polypectomy, hysteroscopic adhesiolysis, and others. The myomectomy segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in the number of myomectomies at surgical centers and hospitals. Based on end-user, the global uterine tissue removal systems market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years, owing to increase in the number of women preferring ambulatory centers for gynecological procedures and rise in the availability of technologically advanced surgical systems in these centers.

Global Uterine Tissue Removal Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The global uterine tissue removal systems market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S. was the major market in the region, followed by Canada. The uterine tissue removal systems market in the U.S. is driven by increase in demand for in-office gynecology procedures and growing concerns on women health including addiction to smoking, lack of exercise and dietary habits leading to hormonal changes and pain during periods. Moreover, geographical expansion and launch of new products by key players are projected to boost the growth of the market in the country during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, Hologic, Inc. announced the launch of MyoSure MANUAL device for removal of intrauterine tissue. It provides easy resection and removal of uterine tissue in office settings. The device can be used with MyoSure hysteroscope. Through this launch, the company expanded its product portfolio and innovative solutions in gynecology.

The uterine tissue removal market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to high R&D investments by major players in the field of gynecological and availability of funds offered by governments for R&D. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026 due to rise in the number of gynecology procedures in hospitals, increase in the number of women with reproductive and other health issues, and surge in government campaigns for women’s health and maternity care in rural areas. Moreover, increase in availability of well-equipped gynecology centers with qualified & experienced surgeons and physicians contributes to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. In India, major health concerns leading to development of uterine fibroids among women are severe anemia and menorrhagia. A research conducted by Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute revealed that out of 362 women included in the study uterine, 37.65% of the women had uterine fibroids.

Global Uterine Tissue Removal Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global uterine tissue removal systems market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Medtronic, and Smith & Nephew.

