Veal Meat Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Veal meat is produced by slaughtering calves that are of less than 25 weeks.
According to the report, one driver in the market is nutritious and good texture meat. The meat of younger animals is more tender and softer than older animals. As calves are slaughtered at 18-25 weeks, their meat will be velvety, tender, moister, and juicer than beef meat. Veal meat has a milder taste than beef meat as the meat has a finer texture and lighter color.
The global Veal Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Veal Meat market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Veal Meat in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Veal Meat in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Veal Meat market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Veal Meat market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Claus’ German Sausage & Meats
Jbs
Mountain States
Strauss Brands Incorporated
Wilson International Frozen Foods
Market size by Product
Fresh
Processed
Market size by End User
Supermarket
Hypermarkets
Delicatessen
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Veal Meat Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Veal Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Fresh
1.4.3 Processed
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Veal Meat Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarket
1.5.3 Hypermarkets
1.5.4 Delicatessen
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Veal Meat Market Size
2.1.1 Global Veal Meat Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Veal Meat Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Veal Meat Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Veal Meat Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Veal Meat Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Veal Meat Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Veal Meat Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Veal Meat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Veal Meat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Veal Meat Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Veal Meat Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Veal Meat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Veal Meat Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Veal Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Veal Meat Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Veal Meat Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Veal Meat Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Claus’ German Sausage & Meats
11.1.1 Claus’ German Sausage & Meats Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Claus’ German Sausage & Meats Veal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Claus’ German Sausage & Meats Veal Meat Products Offered
11.1.5 Claus’ German Sausage & Meats Recent Development
11.2 Jbs
11.2.1 Jbs Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Jbs Veal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Jbs Veal Meat Products Offered
11.2.5 Jbs Recent Development
11.3 Mountain States
11.3.1 Mountain States Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Mountain States Veal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Mountain States Veal Meat Products Offered
11.3.5 Mountain States Recent Development
11.4 Strauss Brands Incorporated
11.4.1 Strauss Brands Incorporated Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Strauss Brands Incorporated Veal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Strauss Brands Incorporated Veal Meat Products Offered
11.4.5 Strauss Brands Incorporated Recent Development
11.5 Wilson International Frozen Foods
11.5.1 Wilson International Frozen Foods Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Wilson International Frozen Foods Veal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Wilson International Frozen Foods Veal Meat Products Offered
11.5.5 Wilson International Frozen Foods Recent Development
Continued…..
