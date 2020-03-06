Vegetable Chips Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Vegetable chips are made by deep-frying, baking, or kettle-cooking thin slices of vegetables. Consumers across the globe are trying to switch to better-for-health products such as vegetable chips, as they are ready-to-eat (RTE) products and help satiate hunger, the demand is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for snacking is helping the global vegetable chips market grow.
Manufacturers introduce new flavors of vegetable chips to expand their consumer base. The major flavors of vegetable chips around the world are roasted or toasted, barbeque, spice, and beef. Many players try to differentiate their products based on flavor. Therefore, flavor is an important component of vegetable chips. Barbeque is the predominant flavor in North America and Europe. The demand for this flavor is slowly picking up in APAC and is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period.
The global Vegetable Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vegetable Chips market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Vegetable Chips in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vegetable Chips in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Vegetable Chips market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vegetable Chips market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Calbee
Our Little Rebellion
Pepsico
Snikiddy
Zweifel
Aib Foods
The Forager Foods
Hain Celestial
Nehf
Popchips
Seeberger
Sensible Portions
The Better Chip
Wai Lana Productions
Market size by Product
Vegetable Crisps
Extruded Vegetable Chips
Others
Market size by End User
Vegetable Crisps
Extruded Vegetable Chips
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vegetable Chips Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Vegetable Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Vegetable Crisps
1.4.3 Extruded Vegetable Chips
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Vegetable Chips Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Vegetable Crisps
1.5.3 Extruded Vegetable Chips
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Calbee
11.1.1 Calbee Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Calbee Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Calbee Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.1.5 Calbee Recent Development
11.2 Our Little Rebellion
11.2.1 Our Little Rebellion Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Our Little Rebellion Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Our Little Rebellion Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.2.5 Our Little Rebellion Recent Development
11.3 Pepsico
11.3.1 Pepsico Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Pepsico Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Pepsico Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.3.5 Pepsico Recent Development
11.4 Snikiddy
11.4.1 Snikiddy Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Snikiddy Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Snikiddy Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.4.5 Snikiddy Recent Development
11.5 Zweifel
11.5.1 Zweifel Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Zweifel Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Zweifel Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.5.5 Zweifel Recent Development
11.6 Aib Foods
11.6.1 Aib Foods Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Aib Foods Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Aib Foods Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.6.5 Aib Foods Recent Development
11.7 The Forager Foods
11.7.1 The Forager Foods Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 The Forager Foods Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 The Forager Foods Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.7.5 The Forager Foods Recent Development
11.8 Hain Celestial
11.8.1 Hain Celestial Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Hain Celestial Vegetable Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Hain Celestial Vegetable Chips Products Offered
11.8.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development
Continued…..
