Web Application Firewalls Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Web Application Firewalls Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Web application firewalls can be either network-based or host-based and is typically deployed through a proxy and placed in front of one or more web applications. In real time or near-real time, web application firewall monitors traffic before it reaches the web application, analyzing all requests using a rule base to filter out potentially harmful traffic or traffic patterns. Web application firewalls are a common security control used by enterprises to protect web applications against zero-day exploits, impersonation and known vulnerabilities and attackers.

Cloud implementation of web application firewalls are useful when the services a business wishes to protect are not hosted in a facility it controls. These are also great for a minimal touch implementation, because they basically only require a domain name system (DNS) change to start working. The traditional implementation of web application firewalls is still a good option, and that is by deploying an appliance on an organization’s network, usually between its web application and the users accessing it. There is another kind of deployment, an integrated web application firewall that would live either within the application itself or on the IT infrastructure along with the application.

Web Application Firewalls Market: Drivers and Challenges

Few of the major driving factors of web application firewalls market are growing dependency on the internet by various industry verticals and concerns regarding security and cyber theft. Companies are investing heavily on either deploying web application firewall on-premise or on cloud in order to keep track of the data that is being shared inter-organizations. In addition to this, many companies are facing issues regarding cyber-attacks to hack into their system which is another driving factor of the web application firewalls market.

Web Application Firewalls Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

Software-as-a-Service

On-premise

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Other

Web Application Firewalls Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in Web Application Firewalls market are: Dell SonicWall, Amazon Web Services, Qualys, Inc., ModSecurity, Citrix Systems, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Imperva, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc. and Barracuda Networks, Inc.. These companies are focused towards innovating and enhancing their existing solutions in order to increase their market share in web application firewalls market.

