Web Scraping Services Market Research Report, Opportunities & Challenges, Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global market for Web Scraping Services Market has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Web Scraping Services Market.

Web crawling services refer to the software based extraction of useful data from the entire web. It is generally performed by custom applications, known as the ‘crawler’ or ‘web spider.’ A crawler or web spider is a web based software program or application, which has been developed specifically to visit all the websites present in the internet and to gather the desired information from the same. The extracted information is then categorized and indexed. The web crawling software visits each website at a specific time gap. The time gap varies from website to website, depending on several factors. These factors include authority of the website, the website’s rate of change in content, nature of the website, and the importance of the website among others. Depending on such factors, web crawlers automatically visit the websites and gather the necessary data. In general, search engines such as Google and Bing, have their own web crawling software. However, data gathered by such software cannot be accessed by companies and corporations for their data needs. Web crawling services attend to such needs of various companies, who are searching for meaningful data from across the web. Certain web crawling service providers provide customized services for their clients. For example, the client can save monetary resources by specifying the time interval of the crawler. The prices of such services increase with the decrease in time gap and hence such customizations are highly valued by organizations that may not require intensive web crawling.

The market for web crawling services is primarily driven by the growing demand for business intelligence. Business intelligence currently plays an important role in providing organizations with a competitive edge over rivals. It can provide information on end user needs and demands effectively, coupled with information on upcoming market trends and technology among others. Web crawling services attend to such demands effectively, by gathering information from across the web, indexing the gathered data, and then providing the required data to the end user. Owing to such offerings, the demand for web crawling services has been growing at a fast pace globally. Additionally, with higher penetration of the internet, growth of the data as a service (DaaS) market, and rise in internet of things (IoT), more and more businesses are relying on business automation products. Furthermore, the growing number of internet users and popularity of online shopping is leading to availability of better knowledge on customer requirements on the internet. The market for web crawling services is growing globally as a conjoint effect of such factors. However, several organizations rely on their internal web scraping and crawling products while several other organizations are unaware of the availability of such services or are relying on traditional methods of data gathering. This in turn has been restraining the growth of the web crawling services to some extent. The market for web crawling services is comparatively new and is expected to witness ample growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global market for web crawling services has been segmented on the basis of type into large web crawl and custom web crawl among others. On the basis of region, the market for web crawling services has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America was the largest market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The major companies in the web crawling services market are Datafiniti, LLC (The U.S.), Datahut (The U.S.), Intelliswift Software, Inc. (The U.S.), Octopus Data, Inc. (The U.S.), Scrapinghub (Ireland), Apifier (Czech Republic), PromptCloud (India), and iSolve Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

