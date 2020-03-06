Wicketed Bag Market Analysis 2019 based on Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast

Packaging has become a dynamic component of modern life due to the ease of transportation, storage and inclination of the consumer towards a wide usage of bags. Moreover, food products, health supplements and electronic components are some of the things that have witnessed improvements regarding demand over the last few years and are more easily available due to an effective packaging solution. Wicketed bag is the most commonly used bag type for flexible packaging. For manual packaging, as well as for many types of semi-automatic and fully automatic wicketed bag machines are being used in hypermarkets and supermarkets. All types of product can be packed in wicketed bags from fresh food, frozen food and pet food to sanitary towels. Transformation in retail business industry structure is attributed to changing lifestyle and increasing per capita spending across the globe.

Wicketed Bag Market- Market Segmentation:

The global wicketed bag market can be segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, closure type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type wicketed bag market can be segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), and Polyamide (PA). On the basis of packaging type wicketed bag market can be segmented into flexible packaging and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of closure type wicketed bag market can be segmented into re-closable bags and non-re-closable bags. On the basis of application, wicketed bag has been segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetic products, industrial goods, commercial goods, and others. On the basis of region, the global wicketed bag has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Wicketed Bag Market – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for wicketed bag market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. Robust consumption of convenience and processed food has been the major growth drivers of the global wicketed bag market. Transformation in retail business industry structure is attributed to changing lifestyle and increasing per capita spending across the globe. However, government regulation towards the usage of plastic is likely to hamper the growth of wicketed bags market. Moreover, the high cost of wicketed bag material is considered as another restraining factor towards the growth of wicketed bag market. Furthermore, the usage of heat seal bags is expected to hinder the growth of wicketed bags market due to its non-reusable nature.

Wicketed Bag Market- Regional Outlook

Wicketed bags has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America and Europe are expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to huge retail industry. However, many multinational packaging companies are ramping up their investments in Asia Pacific to tap the growing needs of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region and government support towards boosting manufacturing ecosystem.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific rise in prominence has resulted in organizational changes – many new packaging entrants has emerged over the last few years and many leading companies has set up their retail outlet in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China, Japan and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness slow and steady growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are expected to create market opportunities for companies involved in intravenous product packaging.

Wicketed Bag Market- Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the wicketed bags market are are Saitech Inc, Texwrap Packaging Systems, Ballore, Berry Plastics, Arpac LLC, Shrinkwrap Machinery Co. Ltd, Yorkshire Packaging Systems, and Extreme Packaging Machinery, Suzhou Huiguo Plastic Co., Ltd., Xiamen Xinhuaguan Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Production, Zhaoqing Litat Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd.