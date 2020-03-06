Workspace Aggregator Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

Today’s workplaces constitute of different types of applications, various types of devices, and employees, who supposed to have every possible information at any time, at hand and anywhere. Across the globe, various workspace needs to evolve to a connecting applications, information, data, workspace aggregator, identities and services among others. In addition, to provide a seamless operation among the enterprises workspace aggregator has an important role. This workspace aggregator is a type of software or client application or a web portal that mutually able to provide multirole applications which includes virtual desktop infrastructure, Dropbox and Skype with data and devices to deliver a single access point. The consumer can able to do their work in all or some of workspace components such as mobile apps, virtual apps, software as a service (SaaS) apps, physical apps, Dropbox account, Box account, AD account, Twitter account, Skype account, Google account, virtual desktop and Live ID among others from their corporate or own devices such as laptops tablets, PCs and smartphones among others. Moreover, increasing the demand of mobile workforce has ensued in the early adoption of workspace aggregator solutions among enterprises globally. Furthermore, increasing adoption of this technology and better operation capabilities by various end use industry is boosting the demand of global Workspace Aggregator market during the forecast period. The market of Workspace Aggregator is predicted a stable during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Various workspace aggregator vendors are now focusing on simplifying mobile management for legacy applications and enterprise IT resources. The global workspace aggregator market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into two types – cloud and on premises. Cloud based deployment segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years and is expected to remain the leading contributor of revenue throughout the forecast period as well. Enterprises are now adopting cloud based software as a service (SaaS) solutions at affordable prices. These cloud-based systems offer numerous benefits to enterprises which includes the absence of any authoritative local server, predictable expenses, free upgrades, and low IT personnel costs. This in turn is expected to trigger the demand for this product in the coming years. On the basis of application, the market has been bifurcated into mobile device management (MDM), maintenance assist module (MAM), collaboration, and visualization. In 2016, the mobile device management (MDM) segment held the largest share followed by the maintenance assist module (MAM) segment. In addition, growing preference for enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is predicted to create better opportunity for MDM during the forecast years. Based on end use industry, the product market has been segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, government, automotive, and retail. On the flip side, data security and privacy issues are likely to hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.

Geographically, the global workspace aggregator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, Asia Pacific and North America were major contributors to the global workspace aggregator market, accounting cumulatively for over 50% of the share owing to various organizations installing these workspace aggregators to increase productivity and maintain security. In addition, major workspace aggregator providers are focusing on expanding their business in the untapped Asia Pacific and Europe market. Furthermore, the growing demand for data management, mobile workforce, and digitalization in emerging economies which includes China, Singapore, India, Japan, and South Korea is aiding the growth of this market in the region.

Some of the leading players in the global workspace aggregator market are SAP SE (Germany), Citrix Systems (The U.S), VMware (The U.S), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S), ASG Software (The U.S), Symantec (the U.S), Intel Security (The U.S), Cisco Systems (The U.S), CA Technologies (The U.S), IBM (The U.S) Amtel (The U.S) Juniper Networks (The U.S), Hewlett-Packard (The U.S), and Kaspersky (Russia) among others.

