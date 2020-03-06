Zirconium Oxychloride Market With Top Countries Data : Analysis and Forecast 2025

Zirconium oxychloride is a white/slightly yellowish moist crystal-like structure which is primarily used as a precursor for the synthesis of catalysts and zirconium based salts. Apart from the conventional applications, zirconium oxychloride is also widely used for a number of applications, including drying agent in paints, coatings and inks industry as well as for manufacturing high temperature refractory materials, such as opacifier in glazes and enamels and glass polishing.

Moreover, zirconium oxychloride also finds usage in textile dyeing, water repellents, fire proof materials and in the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products, such as antiperspirants, etc. Significant research and investment has been done to expand the application areas for zirconium chloride. For instance, it is now used in nano technology in the electrical and electronics industry, nuclear reactors as well as for medicinal purposes.

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market: Market Dynamics

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Marker Drivers

The major factor driving the growth of global zirconium oxychloride market is its increasing demand from paints, dyes and inks and coatings industry. Zirconium oxychloride improves the drying ability of paints and coatings, making its application easier.

Moreover, there has been an increase in the use of zirconium oxychloride across a number of other end use industries and applications, such as textile, ceramics, rubber, antiperspirants, water repellents and others. With the steady growth across these industries, the global zirconium oxychloride market is also projected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market Restraints

As the market comprises a number of China-based players, one of the major challenge faced by the global zirconium oxychloride manufacturers is the easy availability of products at competitive prices.

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market Trends

The global zirconium oxychloride market has seen increasing investments in the area of research and development to explore the possibility of usage in a number of non-conventional applications, such in nano technology in electrical and electronics industry. Over the past few years, zirconium oxychloride has also been used in nuclear reactors and in medical applications.

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market: Segmentation

The global zirconium oxychloride market can be segmented on the basis of grade, end use industry, application and region.

On the basis of grade, the global zirconium oxychloride market can be segmented into:

Standard grade/commercial grade

High purity grade

On the basis of end use industry, the global zirconium oxychloride market can be segmented into:

Chemical Industry

Paints, coatings and Inks

Textile

Rubber Processing

Construction

Personal care

Electrical and electronics

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Power generation

On the basis of application, the global zirconium oxychloride market can be segmented into:

Dyeing

Oil field acidizing

Pigment toners

Anti perspirants

Water repellents

Drying agent

Ceramic

Fire proof materials

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market: Regional Outlook

The global zirconium oxychloride market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, both in terms of market share and CAGR index. China is projected to hold a significant share in the Asia Pacific zirconium oxychloride market. India is also anticipated to gain considerable market share in the Asia Pacific zirconium oxychloride market. This can be attributed to the steady growth in end use industries, such as textile, ceramic and paints, coatings and inks industry. North America and Europe are projected to hold significant share in the global zirconium oxychloride market. Latin America, on the other hand, is projected to show moderate growth over the outlook period. Regions, such as Middle East and Africa and Japan are projected to show relatively slower growth as compared to other regions.

Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain for global zirconium oxychloride market are:

Guangdong Dongfang Zirconium Technology Co., Ltd.

Henan Billions Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Zr-Valley Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Kingan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain ZirPro)

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

HiCharms Ltd.

Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd.

B. ENTERPRISES

Star Earth Minerals Private Limited

Zirconium Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Indenta Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

