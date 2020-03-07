Acute Kidney Failure Treatment Market: Increasing Incidences of Acute Kidney Injuries and Rapidly Aging Population to Drive Market Growth

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment Market: Number of Candidate Drugs Increasing

Increasing geriatric population, susceptible to acute kidney injury (AKI), has created pressure on researchers and scientists to develop appropriate treatment and therapeutics. Currently, there are around 40 candidate drugs, meant for acute kidney injury treatment, and most of them are in their final stage of approval. The increasing patient pool is another factor that makes the acute kidney injury treatment market a highly lucrative proposition. Considering the evolutions in this landscape, and the possibilities of substantial opportunities, Transparency Market Research, in its new study, offers a 360 degree analysis on the key factors likely to influence market growth.

Evolution of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment

Acute kidney injury, formerly known as acute renal failure, emerged as a prominent disease after the Second World War. Since then, more emphasis has been laid on the types of therapeutics that need to be developed that can effectively treat this ailment. Alkaline phosphatase, gemigliptin, and QPI002 are few therapeutics that are under clinical trial for treating AKI. As research on acute kidney injury gains momentum, new opportunities are likely to emerge. Influenced by a host of multi-pronged factors, the market for acute kidney injury treatment is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request a brochure of this report here The Therapeutic Landscape Adoption of AKI Biomarkers The adoption of advanced technologies plays a vital role in enhancing healthcare services. Currently, treatment provided for acute kidney injury is undergoing substantial changes, as researchers are using advanced new tools, predictive models, and biomarkers to improve dialysis procedures and stymie development of acute kidney injuries at an early stage. Emphasis is given on risk stratification along with AKI biomarkers that will enhance overall treatment. Ultrasound Technique – A Traditional Break Through Introduction of new ultrasound techniques is expected to provide better treatment for acute kidney injuries and chronic kidney diseases. As ultrasound technique is non-invasive, cost-effective, and offers simple imaging modality, it has opened new avenues for monitoring, diagnosis, and treating acute kidney injury. Ultrasound is capable of reducing the effect of AKI by encouraging the splenic cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway. Further developments are also being made to enhance sensitivity and specificity of ultrasound that will result in providing precise results of diagnosing kidney disease.