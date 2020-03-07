Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is Registering a Healthy CAGR of 8% During the Forecast Period

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment Market: Number of Candidate Drugs Increasing

Increasing geriatric population, susceptible to acute kidney injury (AKI), has created pressure on researchers and scientists to develop appropriate treatment and therapeutics. Currently, there are around 40 candidate drugs, meant for acute kidney injury treatment, and most of them are in their final stage of approval. The increasing patient pool is another factor that makes the acute kidney injury treatment market a highly lucrative proposition. Considering the evolutions in this landscape, and the possibilities of substantial opportunities, Transparency Market Research, in its new study, offers a 360 degree analysis on the key factors likely to influence market growth.

Evolution of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Treatment

Acute kidney injury, formerly known as acute renal failure, emerged as a prominent disease after the Second World War. Since then, more emphasis has been laid on the types of therapeutics that need to be developed that can effectively treat this ailment. Alkaline phosphatase, gemigliptin, and QPI002 are few therapeutics that are under clinical trial for treating AKI. As research on acute kidney injury gains momentum, new opportunities are likely to emerge. Influenced by a host of multi-pronged factors, the market for acute kidney injury treatment is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Introduction of new ultrasound techniques is expected to provide better treatment for acute kidney injuries and chronic kidney diseases. As ultrasound technique is non-invasive, cost-effective, and offers simple imaging modality, it has opened new avenues for monitoring, diagnosis, and treating acute kidney injury. Ultrasound is capable of reducing the effect of AKI by encouraging the splenic cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway. Further developments are also being made to enhance sensitivity and specificity of ultrasound that will result in providing precise results of diagnosing kidney disease.

The adoption of advanced technologies plays a vital role in enhancing healthcare services. Currently, treatment provided for acute kidney injury is undergoing substantial changes, as researchers are using advanced new tools, predictive models, and biomarkers to improve dialysis procedures and stymie development of acute kidney injuries at an early stage. Emphasis is given on risk stratification along with AKI biomarkers that will enhance overall treatment.

Market Players Collaborating with Research Institutes to Develop Effective Drugs

Researchers are engaged in studying different therapeutics that can be considered to treat AKI. Recently, researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine (UAB) and University of California San Diego School of Medicine received grants to enrich the skills especially for kidney diseases. The focus of the center is to evaluate kidney injury and function to improve diagnosis through several biomarkers. They also aim to identify targets for intervention and benefit in decision-making for physicians that will help in better management of patients with kidney diseases. Stakeholders in the acute kidney injury treatment market are keeping an eye on the results of these findings, as research and development remains a key success differentiator in this market. The go-to market strategies in this landscape are heavily influenced by the successful outcomes of research and development, and a substantial pie of the overall revenue share of stakeholders is spent on new product development. Therefore, industry-institution collaboration is likely to remain a norm rather than the exception in this market.

Vendors are making significant investments in research and development activities to develop drugs and treatment options for acute kidney injury. As mentioned earlier, as of now, there is no particular drug available in the market to treat AKI; therefore, research institutions and market participants are collaborating to develop drugs effective to treat acute kidney injury. At present, there are approx. 40 candidate drugs for AKI in different stages of development. Recently, Alloksys Life Sciences has developed therapeutic RESCAP®. This therapeutic drug is based on Alkaline Phosphatase (AP), a naturally available protein in the body. The aim of this therapeutic is to maintain Blood Brain Barrier (BBB), Kidney Glomerulus Barrier (KGB), Gut Barrier (GB), Lung Alveolar Barrier (LAB), and Placental Barrier (PB).

Moreover, LG Chem is also engaged in extensive research and development activities related to acute kidney injury treatment. LG Chem’sZemiglo is currently undergoing a clinical trial, and after gaining approval, it can be used to treat patients suffering from acute kidney injury. The development of these drugs will be beneficial for players, service providers, and patients. Market players will be capable of establishing themselves in a much profound manner, as most of drugs are in the final stage of approval. Hospitals and patients (end consumer) will also benefit largely from these developments. As the demand for specific drugs will be high in hospitals, and it can benefit both, the manufacturer and the hospital.

Mergers and Acquisitions: A Key Strategy

North America, led by the US, continues to be one of the leading markets for acute kidney injury treatment in the US. Leading companies are headquartered in this region, which makes it a prime location for research and development in this landscape. The presence of key players engaged in the development of novel drugs has meant that opportunities for manufacturers are high in the US and Canada as compared to markets where fewer companies are involved in research and development. The availability of new acute kidney injury products, such as QPI-1002 and Zemiglo along with innovative techniques are acting as a key contributor for market’s growth. Moreover, a large number of dialysis centers are present in the region (nearly 6,500 dialysis facilities in the United States alone, as per data by the National Kidney Foundation).

Mergers and acquisitions are another key strategy used by market players operating in the global acute kidney injury market. Recently, Fresenius Medical Care acquired 70% share of Chinese kidney hospitals and dialysis clinics – Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd., mainly to expand its dialysis care network and to tap huge patient with kidney injury in this region. This acquisition will also trigger the development of dialysis centers with enhanced services in China. According to the Chinese Society of Nephrology, there are about 500,000 patients in China currently undergoing dialysis. This makes China the biggest market globally after the United States in terms of numbers.

Prevalence of acute kidney injury has grown substantially in Asia Pacific region–according to various studies, in South-East Asia, the AKI incidence was up to 18%~24% due to rising prevalence of malaria, leptospirosis, gastrointestinal tract infection, and monsoon climate. Moreover, in China the AKI incidence, misdiagnosis, and mortality rates were 1%-2%, 74.2%, and 12.4% respectively among hospitalized patients (2015). Thus, growing incidence of AKI has made government to develop supportive policies to treat acute kidney injury.

Governments in various countries are introducing supportive policies to spread awareness and provide better facilities to treat AKI. Higher prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and growing interest in nephrology led to the initiation of The Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program (KDSAP) developed by Harvard College. A few years back, the Indian government started the National Dialysis Programme, under the National Health mission, an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This initiative was carried out with the help of public-private partnerships at various hospitals. The aim was to provide life-saving procedure close by for patients, and to minimize the burden created by high medical costs.