Acute Lung Injury Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

Acute lung injury (ALI) is commonly characterized by hypoxia, lung complication and pulmonary edema. This condition causes inflammation or direct injury to the lungs. Generally, the symptoms of this disease are divided into two forms namely, primary ALI and secondary ALI. Primary ALI is caused by the conditions like pneumonia. While, secondary ALI is mainly caused by indirect injury to the lungs. Inhalation injury, pulmonary contusions, sever trauma, shock are some of the common symptoms in both forms of acute lung injuries.

The major factor influencing the market growth is consistent rise in number of patients affected with this disease. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute lung injury are third leading cause of death in the U.S. In addition, adoption of new technologies coupled with availability of high number of drugs for the treatment of acute lung injury also stimulates the growth of this market. However, high cost of for the treatment of this disease restrains the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of specific treatment for the diagnosis of this disease will further hamper the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global acute lung injury market due to increasing incidences of this disease. According to Lung Disease Research Funding, approximately 75,000 people in the U.S. die because of acute lung injury every year. While, Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, South East Asia are the emerging regions for the global acute lung injury market due to high prevalence of this disease coupled with increasing healthcare awareness.

The major players competing in acute lung injury market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, INO Therapeutics, LLC, Octapharma AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Chiesi S. p. A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Altor BioScience Corporation and others.

