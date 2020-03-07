Aluminum Plates Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report To 2025

Aluminum Plates Market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Aleris, KUMZ, Furukawa-Sky, Kobelco, AMAG, VIMETCO (Alro SA), Nippon Light Metal, Alimex, GLEICH GmbH, Hulamin, Chalco, Alnan Aluminium, Jingmei Aluminium, Mingtai Group, Southern Aluminum, Nanshan AluminumAluminum Plates, Constellium, Kaiser Aluminum, Alcoa ) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This Aluminum Plates market research report also analyzes adoption trends, key challenges, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, market ecosystem, and value chain analysis. Aluminum Plates industry research presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting (6 year 2019-2025) for the emerging segment within the Aluminum Plates market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region.

Aluminum Plates Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

Aluminum Plates Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Market Competitive Situation and Trends,Aluminum Plates Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers.

Scope of Aluminum Plates Market: Aluminum plates have garnered extensive structural applications in the manufacturing of numerous aerospace components, automotive parts, in the engineering of marine materials, and in making various commercial structures. End-use industries have been increasingly utilizing the various characteristics of these materials, notably high chemical resistance, non-corrosiveness, good thermal conductivity, and superior strength. Ceaseless advances in manufacturing technologies of the aluminum ingot and its use in alloys have bolstered the application of aluminum plates. Wide cross-section of requirements in end-use industries as well as emerging customized applications have kept the demand for aluminum plates and alloys increasingly robust. The global market is expected to climb to opportunities worth exceeding US$7.8 bn by 2024.

Aluminum plate, aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the aluminum plate industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as Chinese aluminum plate production enterprise technology continues to improve.

The global Aluminum Plate industry reached a production volume of approximately 1131.1 K MT in 2017, and is expected to reach 1658.9 K MT in 2025.

The largest market is in China. The market will reached a production volume of approximately 378.6 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 33.47%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a revenue production volume of 350.9 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 31.02%.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Aluminum Plate located in the USA, Europe, such as Constellium (Europe), Kaiser Aluminum (USA), Alcoa (USA), Aleris (USA).

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Constellium, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the company’s products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share. Although Aluminum Plate brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Global Aluminum Plates market size will increase to 7230 Million US$ by 2025, from 4820 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Plates.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Aluminum Plates market share and growth rate of Aluminum Plates for each application, including-

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Aluminum Plates market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Aluminum Plates market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Aluminum Plates market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Aluminum Plates market? How is the Aluminum Plates market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period?

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Aluminum Plates market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

