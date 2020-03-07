Andriol (Testosterone Undecanoate) 40 mg 100 capsules

Andriol is a tablet steroid based on Testosterone Undecanoate. In bodybuilding, an anabolic is used to gain mass, improve body relief, as well as increase strength characteristics.

Characteristics Andriol

Testosterone Undecanoate was created only in the early eighties. Recall that most of the AAS present on the modern market were synthesized in the middle of the last century. Immediately after its creation, Dutahair 0.5mg 15 capsules appeared on the market and became a real sensation. Previously, male hormone-based drugs were available in the form of injections, with the exception of methyltestosterone.

Andriol is unique in that the active substance of the drug does not break down in the digestive tract, although the steroid molecules do not undergo the alkylation procedure. The fact is that Testosterone Undecanoate from the digestive system enters the lymph, and from there into the bloodstream. This makes anabolic safe for the liver.

Among the positive properties of the steroid can be identified:

Not able to aromatize.

Not hepatotoxic.

Stimulates the processes of muscle fiber hypertrophy.

Increases sexual activity.

Increases power characteristics.

We have not just mentioned methyltestosterone above. Andriol is often compared with this drug. However, the second steroid is safer. Firstly, it does not pose a danger to the liver. Secondly, Testosterone Undecanoate does not aromatize and with its help you can only gain quality mass. In addition, Andriol is not able to significantly inhibit the production of endogenous male hormone.

In fact, a steroid has only two negative effects. Since when it is taken, blood pressure rises, the heart muscle is forced to work under severe stress. At the same time, Andriol allows you to achieve a powerful pumping effect during the training. In addition, active stimulation of the nervous system is possible, which also negatively affects the state of health.

Course of reception and combination Andriol

This drug can be recommended to three categories of bodybuilders:

Beginners.

Athletes with liver problems.

Professionals who need to bridge the eternal course.

The daily dosage of the drug is 120-480 mg. In this case, the anabolic should be taken 2-3 times a day, since the active substance has a short half-life. Although on some specialized resources you can find recommendations for the use of Andriol by athletes, we do not recommend them to adopt this drug. Do not forget that its main active ingredient is the testosterone ester, which has a large indicator of androgenic activity. In this situation, the risks of developing virilization are quite high.

The drug can be used in combination with other AAS. At the same time, athletes can even use tableted steroids. An example of such a course can be a bunch of Andriol-Oxandrolone. Testosterone Undecanoate is used in a daily dose of 120-240 mg, and Oxana is taken at 30 mg every day.

The duration of the course should be limited to 1.5-2 months. It can be recommended to novice athletes to improve the quality of body relief, as well as increase strength parameters. In addition, you can gain about 3 kilos of high quality mass. Recovery therapy can be started immediately after discontinuation of AAS. Steroid ligaments are also possible with Nandrolone Decanoate. Although Andriol is not used as widely in sports as other male hormone esters, it can be useful in certain situations.

https://i1.wp.com/my-medicines.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Andriol-40Mg-2.png?fit=500%2C500&ssl=1

http://www.biomed.com.bd/image/cache/2018/Andriol-Testocaps-Testosterone-Undecanoate-40mg-Capsules-500×500.jpg