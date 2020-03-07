Anti-Static Bags Market: Value Chain Analysis and Forecast 2025

Packaging has become a dynamic constituent of modern life due to the ease of transportation, storage and inclination of the consumer towards a wide usage of bags. Moreover, food products, health supplements and electronic components are some of the things that have observed improvements regarding demand over the last few years and are more easily available due to an effective packaging solution.

Anti-static bags are one of the effective packaging solutions that provides all the features related to high performance during transportation & storage and provide moisture, corrosion and shielding protection for sensitive products and components. Most of the anti-static bags are lay flat or gusseted in nature and are available in different sizes and can be individually custom-made to the size and transportation to meet the product or customer precise needs. These anti-static bags are available as zip top, heat sealed or a combination of both.

Anti-Static Bags Market- Market Segmentation:

The global anti-static bags market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packing type, material type and end use type. On the basis of product type, anti-static bags market can be segmented into static shielding bag, and poly anti-static polythene bags. Anti-static bags are used for electronic components, whereas as poly anti-static bags are suitable for food and health care supplements. On the basis of packing type, anti-static bags market can be segmented into zip top bags, open top bags, tubing, sheeting, gusseted cover bags, heat seal bags and others. Where in zip top bags are re-usable in nature due to re-close feature. On the basis of material type, anti-static bags market can be segmented into dissipative polyethylene, laminate polyester, laminate nylon, and foil. On the basis of applications anti-static bags market can be segmented into electronics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Anti-Static Bags Market- Market Dynamics:

One of the important factors contributing towards the growth of anti-static bags market is the increasing preference for electronics, consumer durables and smartphone accessories on the backdrop of rising disposable income among the working population. Moreover, another factor towards the growth of anti-static bags is, it maximizes the protection of electrostatic and sensitive components from potential electrostatic hazards. Another key factor towards the growth of anti-static bags market is the increasing modern retail outlets due to its vast flexibility and increasing disposable income among consumers globally.

Another factor that is fueling the growth of anti-static bags market is the increasing demand for pharmaceutical product and medicine through e-commerce channel. Furthermore, the rise in the usage of the electronic component in the key industrial sectors is another factor contributing towards the growth of anti-static bags market. However, government regulation towards the use of plastic is expected to hamper the growth of anti-static bags market. Moreover, the high cost of moisture barrier anti-static bag packaging is considered as another restraining factor towards the growth of anti-static bags market.

Anti-Static Bags Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the anti-static bags market can be segmented into North America’s anti-static bags market, Latin America’s anti-static bags market, Europe’s anti-static bags market, Asia-Pacific anti-static bags market and Middle East & Africa’s anti-static bags market. The growth of global anti-static bags market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth of anti-static bags market due to the impressive growth in the sales of consumer electronic goods. The demand of the anti-static bags market is expected to witness an above average growth in North America due to the higher adoption of anti-static bags for commercial and industrial use.

Anti-Static Bags Market- Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the Anti-Static Bags market are Katzke Paper Co., Protective Packaging Corporation, Digi-Key Corporation, IMPAK Corporation, 3M Company, Texas Technologies Inc., Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd, Teknis Limited, Advantek, Inc., , and Hisco, Inc.