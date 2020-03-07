Antibody Technologies Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Antibodies are referred as proteins produced by plasma cells of the body which are used by immune system to identify and fight against foreign bodies entering the host body. Antibodies are also known as immunoglobulin (Ig). Antibodies are of Y shaped with specific binding site for specific antigen, a foreign body that provokes an adaptive immune response. Antibodies are secreted by type of white blood cells (WBCs) namely, plasma cells.

Immunity strength is observed to be directly proportional to age. With aging of population, the number of patients suffering diseases caused by weak immunity is increasing. Thus, factors such as global increase in the geriatric population, increasing research and development activity in the immunology field and availability of the government funds for research activities are driving the global Antibody Technologies Market towards growth. On the other hand, lack of funds in developing economies, stringent regulatory framework and poor adoption of new technologies are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global antibody technologies market.

On the grounds of increased research and development activities globally, immunofluorescence is the fastest growing segment among the available research applications. Disease diagnosis segment is leading the medical application segment due to advancements in research and thereby entry of improved techniques in the market. Monoclonal antibodies (mAb or moAb) is leading the segment and is followed by Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) in the antibody type based antibody technology segment.

Geographically, the global antibody technologies market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world regions. North America currently leads global antibody technologies market and is followed by Europe. Factors that are fueling the growth of antibody technology market in the North America include existence of highly advanced technologies, early adoption of new technologies, developed healthcare infrastructure and supportive economy.

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market for antigen technologies and is predicted to undergo fast market growth. Particularly, countries such as India and China show growth potential, owing to factors such as government support to develop biotechnology industry in respective countries, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare spending. In addition, Asia Pacific countries mainly India and China will attract patients on the grounds of rapidly developing medical tourism industry in these countries and thereby resulting in increased demand for antibody technologies market in this region.

Some of the major players contributing to the global antibody technologies market include, Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biotest AG, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., China Biologic Products, Inc., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co. Ltd., Huanlan Biological Engineering, Inc., Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., Grifols S.A., CSL Behring LLC, Baxter International, Inc. and Octapharma AG.