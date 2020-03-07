Application Security Software 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Application Security Software Market 2019

Application Security Software refers to the software tool to protect applications from external threats throughout their lifecycle. Application security is defined as the process of making apps more secure by finding, fixing, and enhancing the security of apps. Much of the process happens during the development phase, security tools and methods are used to protect apps once they are deployed.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Application Security Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report orders the market dependent on producers, areas, type and application.

The global Application Security Software market is dominated by companies from IBM, Synopsys, Micro Focus, Veracode,WhiteHat Security and some others, top three players occupy for over 40% market share in 2018. The global Application Security Software market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Qualys, Trustwave Holdings, Akamai, Rapid7, Checkmarx, Intertrust, Rogue Wave Software, CAST Software, Secure Decisions, Parasoft, Kiuwan, GrammaTech, Acunetix Ltd, etc.

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Application Security Software market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Application Security Software market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2019 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2024.

The global Application Security Software market is valued at 3613 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8245.9 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Players

The report offers a thorough understanding of the market’s competitive scenario along with the current trends within the manufacturing space. The report highlights some of the esteemed players inundating the market, including prominent as well as emerging vendors.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Micro Focus

Veracode

Rogue Wave

CAST Software

IBM

Synopsys

Parasoft

Checkmarx

Akamai

Trustwave Holdings

WhiteHat Security

QUALYS, INC

Secure Decisions

Rapid7

Kiuwan

GrammaTech

Acunetix Ltd

Intertrust

Drivers and Barriers

The report, in addition to providing an insight of the various key dynamics influencing the Application Security Software market, also examines the volume trends, the pricing history and value of the market. In addition, several potential growth factors, barriers, as well as opportunities are also taken into consideration to attain an acute understanding of the overall market.

Regional Description

The analysis and forecast of the Application Security Software market takes place on not just a global level, but regional level as well. Region-wise, the report includes the primary regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Each of these regions is studied extensively, examining the current trends, outlook, and opportunities that could elevate the market position in the future.

Method of Research

With the aim of determining the market potential, the overall market is analyzed with respect to the parameters included in the Porter’s Five Force Model. On top of that, a SWOT analysis is also done, as a result of which the report is able to provide a precise knowledge of the Application Security Software market. The exhaustive analysis of the market helps identify and highlight its main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Application Security Software Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Application Security Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Application Security Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Application Security Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Application Security Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Application Security Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Application Security Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Application Security Software by Countries

10 Global Application Security Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Application Security Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Application Security Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

