Asperger Syndrome Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

The Asperger syndrome is a type of developmental disorder known as autistic spectrum disorder (ASD). These disorders start during childhood and remain with people until they grow up. Children with the Asperger syndrome work healthier to those with an autism disorder, and they have typical knowledge and language advancement. In spite of the fact that they may create issues while imparting language as they get older. Side effects of the Asperger syndrome include redundant practices, abnormal distractions or ceremonies, constrained scope of interests, issues with social abilities, communication challenges, and coordination issues. The etiology of Asperger syndrome is unidentified; however, it is considered to be inherited. The genetic mutations expected to cause Asperger syndrome have not yet been identified.

According to statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 in every 160 children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Proof based psychosocial treatments such as training programs and behavioral treatments can decrease challenges in communication and social conduct in ASD patients. It is noticed that expanding innovative headways, government-supported awareness programs for extreme introvertedness, and rise in prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related inconveniences are the key factors driving the global Asperger disorder market.

Rise in awareness about Asperger syndrome, increase in number of patients with the syndrome, unmet medical needs, improving regulatory guidelines, surge in government support, and rise in financing and repayment drive the global Asperger syndrome market. However, symptoms related with the medications, strict FDA controls, and poor health care insurance framework in low- and middle-income areas are expected to restrain the market.

The global Asperger syndrome market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. In terms of diagnosis, the global market can be classified into DSM-IV, differential diagnosis, Gilliam Asperger’s Disorder Scale (GADS), childhood Asperger syndrome test, Krug Asperger’s Disorder Index (KADI), and others. The differential diagnosis segment can be categorized into schizophrenia spectrum, nonverbal learning disorder, Tourette syndrome, major depressive disorder, stereotypic movement disorder, personality disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, pragmatic semantic disorder, bipolar disorder, and others. Based on treatment type, the global Asperger syndrome market can be divided into parent education & training, social skills training, speech-language therapy, applied behavioral analysis (ABA), sensory integration/occupational therapy, and medication. The medicines segment dominated the market in 2017. The segment can be classified into various drug classes such as antipsychotics, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, psychiatric agents, and others. Antipsychotics include risperidone, paliperidone, and aripiprazole. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors include fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, sertraline, paroxetine, citalopram, and escitalopram. Psychiatric agents include atomoxetine and guanfacine.

In terms of end-user, the global Asperger syndrome market can be classified into clinics, hospitals, drug stores, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals is expected to be a highly lucrative segment owing to preference for treatment in these settings.

Geographically, the global Asperger syndrome market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to increase in awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Key players in the global Asperger syndrome market include Eli Lilly and Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Inc., Pfizer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and AstraZeneca.

