Automotive Regenerative Braking Market: Increase In Traffic Congestion Pushing The Demand For Regenerative Breaking System

The automotive regenerative braking system is an energy recovery system that coverts the kinetic energy of the vehicle produced during deceleration of the vehicle into electrical energy. The converted energy is stored in the vehicle energy storage unit in order to utilize it in other applications such as start-stop function, headlights, and to power the vehicle’s interior electronics. The regenerative braking system uses different types of energy storage units such as flywheel, batteries, and ultra-capacitors. The vehicle’s regenerative braking system is widely used in hybrid and battery electric vehicles in order to increase the fuel efficiency and range of the vehicle. Increase in demand for fuel efficient vehicles, increasing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and the rise in cost of fuels, are prompting auto manufacturers to develop energy-efficient systems.

This changing dynamics has significantly led to developments in regenerative braking systems market. Furthermore, the energy recovery systems in vehicles are increasingly being utilized in passenger as well as commercial vehicles in order to improve fuel economy and reduce vehicular emissions. As a result for the need of better fuel-economy the regenerative braking systems market has evolved, which is gaining a significant growth in global automotive industry because of energy saving application.

Automotive regenerative braking systems have become an important feature in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. In an electric vehicle, the regenerative braking system is utilized to generate electricity by converting the momentum loss during application of brakes. The amount of recoverable energy depends upon the vehicle speed and stopping pattern. This energy is then transferred to on-board auxiliaries or comfort functions such as climate control. This energy can also be stored as electricity and then returned to the drive train during acceleration or whenever required. This energy can either be stored in batteries or banks of super capacitors. The energy saving feature is a latent driver of the regenerative braking systems market.

The drivers which boost the automotive regenerative braking market are increase in sales of electric vehicle, decline the price of lithium-ion battery, and increase in traffic congestion pushing the demand for regenerative breaking system. Major restrain associate with market are increase in overall cost and weight of the vehicle and high maintenance cost linked with the brake overhauling.

The global automotive regenerative braking market can be segmented based on storage type, electric vehicle, and region. In terms of storage type, the automotive regenerative braking market can be segmented into battery, flywheel, hydraulics, and ultra-capacitor. Usage of hydraulic systems is currently being adopted only in the utility vehicle segment; however, its benefits and the availability of space are anticipated to lead to their adoption in the passenger vehicle segment as well. The hydraulic system has better potential efficiency, more power density, and a better energy storage efficiency as compared to the electric automotive regenerative braking system. Consequently, the hydraulic regenerative braking system is likely to be increasingly utilized in high-duty and off road applications and is also projected to be adopted by high-performance-oriented passenger vehicles.

The adoption of the hydraulic system over the battery electric system is a major trend that is estimated to continue during the forecasting period. In terms of vehicle, the automotive regenerative braking market can be classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle and electric vehicle. Based on electric vehicle, the automotive regenerative braking market can be segregated into battery vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Continuous promotion and support by governments toward the usage of green energy is expected to drive the electrical vehicle market during the forecast period. The hybrid electric vehicle segment accounted for a larger share of the global market, as compared to battery vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segments.

In terms of region, the global automotive regenerative braking market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The automotive regenerative braking market in Europe and the U.S. is expanding significantly due to the high penetration of electrical vehicles. Emerging economies such as India and China are witnessing an increase in purchasing power of consumers, which has led to an increase in demand for electric and high-end vehicles with automotive regenerative braking system in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global automotive regenerative braking market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Skeleton Technologies., Aisin Seiki, Adgero S.A.S, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, and Torotrak plc.