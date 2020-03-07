Blepharoplasty Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Blepharoplasty, commonly known as eyelid surgery, is a minimally invasive plastic surgery procedure performed by cosmetic and plastic surgeons to improve physical appearance of the eyelids of patients. Patients suffering from physical conditions of the eyelids including bagginess, or excess fat deposition on the eyelids, undergo blepharoplasty procedures that remove the excess skin and improve cosmetic appearance. Aging results in loosening of skin under the eyelids, and other effects including fat deposition and creasing. In blepharoplasty procedure, a cosmetic surgeon performs cuts on the natural flow lines of the eyelids, performed under local anesthesia in a health care setting. Through these cuts, excess fat, skin, and unwanted muscle are removed from the eyelids. Blepharoplasty does not remove dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes, and is limited only for eyelid reduction.

Rapidly aging population especially in countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, rise in awareness about new cosmetic techniques and procedures, and increase in the number of health care settings offering cosmetic procedures in emerging countries drive demand for blepharoplasty procedures. According to the United Nations report on aging, an estimated 962 million people globally were aged over 60 in 2017. This figure is expected to double to reach over 2.1 billion by 2050. Moreover, booming cosmetic industry in countries including the U.S., Japan, Brazil, and South Korea, and new and advanced cosmetic procedures for eyelid reduction and to improve appearance of eyes such as laser resurfacing are projected to increase the number of people undergoing blepharoplasty procedures between 2018 and 2026. This is expected to boost the growth of the global blepharoplasty market. However, social stigma associated with cosmetic surgical procedures in countries in the Middle East and other countries across the world and comparatively higher cost of the blepharoplasty procedure are inducing patients to undergo alternative treatments for eyelids such as eyebrow lift and Botox. These factors are expected to restrain the global blepharoplasty market.

The global blepharoplasty market can be segmented based on procedure type, end-user, and region. In terms of procedure type, the market can be bifurcated into upper eyelid blepharoplasty and lower eyelid blepharoplasty. Based on end-user, the global blepharoplasty market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, cosmetic clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global blepharoplasty market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. According to the Association of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons, out of the estimated 1.4 million eyelid surgical procedures performed globally in 2014, 136,395 were performed in the U.S., which ranked below Brazil (161,325). However, higher cost of blepharoplasty procedures in the U.S. and rise in patient preference in the country for cosmetic procedures are attributed to North America’s higher share of the global blepharoplasty market in 2017. The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The region is anticipated to account for higher market share than Europe, owing to increase in the number of cosmetic and eyelid surgical procedures performed in Brazil, Mexico and other countries in Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Increase in patients undergoing cosmetic procedures in Japan, and South Korea and the growing cosmetic industry in China, India, and other countries in southeast Asia are projected to propel the blepharoplasty market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global blepharoplasty market are Stanford Health Care, USA Plastic Surgery, London Bridge Plastic Surgery, Montenegro Clinic of Plastic Surgery, and Shoyukai.

