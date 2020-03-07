Blood Plasma Products Market – Global Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 : CSL Ltd., Creat Group Corporation, Grifols SA, Shire Pls., Octapharma AG

Plasma, the major component of blood, is vital to the regulation of body functions. Blood plasma consists of several useful components such as albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors and immunoglobulins. Since deficiencies in a component can result in the onset of a disease, both basic and targeted R&D has accelerated in this area. Blood plasma is part of an effective therapeutic treatment plan in various therapies due to its potential in battling several chronic and life-threatening diseases

In 2018, the global Blood Plasma Products market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blood Plasma Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Plasma Products development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CSL Ltd.

Creat Group Corporation

Grifols SA

Shire Pls.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion SpA

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products

Sanquin

LFB S.A.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Albumin

Hyperimmunes

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals And Clinics

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To present the Blood Plasma Products development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Plasma Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025