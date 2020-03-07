Blood Plasma Products Market – Global Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 : CSL Ltd., Creat Group Corporation, Grifols SA, Shire Pls., Octapharma AG
Plasma, the major component of blood, is vital to the regulation of body functions. Blood plasma consists of several useful components such as albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors and immunoglobulins. Since deficiencies in a component can result in the onset of a disease, both basic and targeted R&D has accelerated in this area. Blood plasma is part of an effective therapeutic treatment plan in various therapies due to its potential in battling several chronic and life-threatening diseases
In 2018, the global Blood Plasma Products market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blood Plasma Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Plasma Products development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CSL Ltd.
Creat Group Corporation
Grifols SA
Shire Pls.
Octapharma AG
Kedrion SpA
Biotest AG
China Biologic Products
Sanquin
LFB S.A.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Immunoglobulins
Coagulation Factor Concentrates
Albumin
Hyperimmunes
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals And Clinics
Research Laboratories
Academic Institutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Plasma Products are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025