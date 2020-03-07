Blood Sugar Lancets Market – Global Industry Research Report 2019 : Bayer, Roche, AgaMatrix, Nova Biomedical, Integrity Applications, Medisana

A blood sugar lancet is a small medical device used in capillary blood sampling. It looks similar to a scalpel but has a double-edged needle or blade. Blood sugar lancets are used to make minuscule punctures to obtain blood samples and are mostly disposable. The blood sugar lancet market is a part of the global diabetes market as they are commonly used to measure blood glucose levels. The depth of the skin to be penetrated can be adjusted for various levels of skin thickness. Some devices can even be used to measure the acid base status of an unborn foetus.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, it is estimated that nearly 642 million people will suffer from diabetes by the year 2040. This amounts to nearly 1 in 10 adults. They are anticipated to be the biggest driver of the blood sugar lancet market in the coming decade. Diabetes is far more likely to occur in obese or senior citizens in any country. Western countries are already troubled by both these health predicaments. There is also an increasing number of both type 1 and type 2 cases of diabetes being reported in children and thus, governments will be under increasing pressure to tackle the issue head one. The blood sugar lancet market will allow people to monitor their glucose level, keep it under control and take the medication as and when required.

The second driver of the blood sugar lancet market is the reimbursement options available, especially in developed countries. These devices are typically replaced every six to eight months which makes them expensive in the long run. Thus, patients prefer health insurance plans that cover most of the device expenditure. These plans also provide coverage for glucose test strips, glucose meters and diabetes testing supplies. In the U.S. alone, Medicare covers almost 80% of the cost of blood glucose monitoring devices like blood sugar lancets. The American Association of Diabetes Educators has also published a reimbursement procedure for primary caregivers, which categorically states that Medicare will reimburse medical service costs of diabetic patients.

The global Blood Sugar Lancets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blood Sugar Lancets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Sugar Lancets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Roche

AgaMatrix

Nova Biomedical

Integrity Applications

Medisana

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Disposable

Non-Disposable

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

