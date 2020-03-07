Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2025

The comprehensive report here accumulates different perspectives having a place with the global Bone Marrow Transplant marketplace which verbalizes the overarching day records and fate exposures with respect to the dynamic powers at play. The prime intention in the examination report is to offer the endorser to make accessible the useful actualities and realities. The quantifiable and experimenting with illuminations at the back of the exam separated from executes certainties on inconveniences, for instance, drivers, limitations and projections to gage the postponed impact of the global Bone Marrow Transplant market through the move of the expressed forecast duration the examination record mentions..

Hematopoietic stem cells are young or immature blood cells found to be living in bone marrow. These blood cells on mature in bone marrow and only a small number of these cells get to enter blood stream. These cells that enter blood stream are called as peripheral blood stems cells. Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is replacement of absent, diseased or damaged hematopoietic stem cells due to chemotherapy or radiation, with healthy hematopoietic stem cells. Over last 30 years hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market seen rapid expansion and constant expansion with lifesaving technological advances. Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is also known blood and marrow transplantation which brings about reestablishment of the patient’s immune and medullary function while treating varied range of about 70 hematological and non-hematological disorders. In general hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is used in treatment of hereditary, oncological, immunological and malignant and non-malignant hematological diseases.

There are two types of peripheral blood stem cell transplants mainly autologous and allogeneic transplantation. In autologous transplants patient’s own hematopoietic stem cells are harvested or removed before the high-dose treatment that might destroy the patient’s hematopoietic stem cells. While in allogeneic transplants stem cells are obtained from a tissue type of matched or mismatched donor. Hematopoietic stem cells are harvested from blood or bone marrow and is then frozen to use later. Depending upon the source of hematopoietic stem cells, worldwide there are three types of hematopoietic stem cells transplants namely bone marrow transplant (BMT), peripheral blood stem cell transplant and cord blood transplant. Major drivers in the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market are establishment of strong and well developed network of hematopoietic stem cells transplantation organizations having global reach and presence has recognized NGO named Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group (WBMT) in official relation with World Health Organization (WHO) and rapid increase in number of transplants. Major restraints in hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is high cost of transplantation and lack of funding for WBMT and other organizations such as regional, national and donor.

The global market for Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is segmented on basis of transplant type, application, disease indication, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Transplant type

Allogeneic

Autologous

Segmentation by Application

Bone marrow transplant (BMT)

Peripheral blood stem cell transplant

Cord blood transplant

Segmentation by Disease Indication

Lymphoproliferative disorders Plasma cell disorders Hodgkin lymphoma Others

Leukemia Acute myeloid leukemia Acute lymphatic leukemia Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Others

Non-malignant disorders Bone marrow failure Hemoglobinopathies Autoimmune disease Others



Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Based on transplantation type, hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is segmented into allogeneic and autologous. Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is also segmented by application type into bone marrow transplant (BMT), peripheral blood stem cell transplant and cord blood transplant. The market for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is majorly driven by bone marrow transplant (BMT) segment. Based on end user hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is segmented into hospitals and specialty centers. Peripheral blood stem cell transplant type holds the largest market for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation. Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is further segmented by disease indication into three main categories i.e. lymphoproliferative disorders, leukemia, and non-malignant disorders. Segment lymphoproliferative disorder holds largest share amongst the three in Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market. On the basis of regional presence, global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe leads the global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market followed by U.S. due to easy technological applications, funding and high income populations. Other reasons for rise in hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is high prevalence of lymphoproliferative disorders and leukemia; demand for better treatment options; and easy accessibility and acceptance of population to new technological advances. Transplantation rates in high income countries are increasing at a greater extent but continued rise is also seen in low income countries and expected to rise more. Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market will have its potential in near future as being a perfect alternative to traditional system in many congenital and acquired hematopoietic disorders management. While India, China and Japan will be emerging as potential markets. An excellent and long term alternative to relief by side effects of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immune-sensitive malignancies is another driver for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market. The key players in global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market are Lonza, Escape Therapeutics, Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Regen BioPharma, Inc., Invitrx Inc, StemGenex, Lion Biotechnologies, Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pluristem, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG.

