Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market Will Exhibit A CAGR Of 2.10% Between 2014 And 2022

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) are naturally occurring proteins found in the human body. Identified in 1965 by Marshall Urist, bone morphogenetic proteins are among the most potent growth factors that induce mesenchymal stem cells to differentiate into osteoblast cells. Twenty different types of BMPs have been discovered to date; only BMP 2, 7 and 9 have osteoinductive property and have been proven to play a significant role in bone formation. However, of these, only BMP-2 and BMP-7 are commercially available. These proteins trigger intracellular signal pathways by binding to the receptor of the mesenchymal stem cells resulting in transformation of stem cells into tissue specific progenitor cells. These cells are involved in the synthesis of musculoskeletal tissue formation, extracellular growth and matrix.

The bone morphogenetic proteins market report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for bone morphogenetic proteins globally. The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall bone morphogenetic proteins market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, various analyses such as event regulatory scenario and value chain analysis have also been provided. Value chain analysis includes the study of major steps involved in the recombinant bone morphogenetic proteins preparation and distribution. Regulatory scenario includes the study of different regulatory norms and procedures that regulate the approval and commercialization of recombinant bone morphogenetic proteins products.

The global bone morphogenetic proteins market has been segmented based on type, application and geography. Based on type, the global BMP market has been categorized into recombinant bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and recombinant bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7). Based on application, the bone morphogenetic proteins market has been classified into spinal fusion, trauma, reconstructive and oral maxillofacial surgery. The market for these types and applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as product approval date, product demand, sales revenue, geographic presence and product features. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022, considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022.

Geographically, the BMP market has been classified into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region have been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022, in terms of types and applications, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022.

The bone morphogenetic proteins market report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global bone morphogenetic proteins market in terms of percentage share in 2013 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market shares. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global bone morphogenetic proteins market such as Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation and Cellumed Co. Ltd. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

