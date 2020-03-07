Bowling Equipment Market-Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth By Regions To, Analysis, Forecast To 2025

Bowling Equipment Market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( QubicaAMF, US Bowling, Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite, Murrey International ) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This Bowling Equipment market research report also analyzes adoption trends, key challenges, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, market ecosystem, and value chain analysis. Bowling Equipment industry research presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting (6 year 2019-2025) for the emerging segment within the Bowling Equipment market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region.

Scope of Bowling Equipment Market: Bowling ball is a sporting equipment used in the bowling sport to hit bowling pins. Coverstock and weight block are the two main parts of a bowling ball. Coverstock, which is the outer shell of the ball, is considered the most influential part of the ball, as it gets in contact with the lane surface. On the other hand, weight block is the core part of the bowling ball that determines how the ball will perform in terms of acceleration, rotation and curvature. Raw materials used to manufacture bowling balls are polyester, urethane, and reactive resin. The history of bowling balls dates to the ancient Egyptian protodynastic period in 3200 BC, where husk of grains, covered in leather and bound with strings, were used as bowling balls.

One driver in the market is the growing millennial population. People who are born between 1980 and 2000 are called millennials. Millennials make up a large part of the population and have high earnings although most of them are in their twenties. Millennials have become a major target for a wide range of businesses recently, and the bowling industry is no exception. Millennials are more concerned about their health and fitness than Generation X (born between the 1960s and 1980s) and baby boomers (born between the 1940s and 1960s). In the US, around 60% of the millennials engage in fitness sports such as running and bowling. They consume less alcohol and participate in activities that promote fitness and health. They look for trendy activities that endorse health and fitness as well as provide an environment for socializing with friends. They enjoy connecting with others and socializing. Thus, they look for activities that provide ample scope for socializing and are popular.

The Americas led the global bowling equipment market during 2016 and will continue to lead the market over the next four years. The popularity of bowling in the region is increasing due to factors like keen interest among women and millennials.

The global Bowling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bowling Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Bowling Equipment market share and growth rate of Bowling Equipment for each application, including-

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Bowling Equipment market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Bowling Balls

Bowling Pins

Bowling Accessories



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Bowling Equipment market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Bowling Equipment market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Bowling Equipment market? How is the Bowling Equipment market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period?

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Bowling Equipment market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

